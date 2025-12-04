EagleBank Foundation’s Annual Fight Against Cancer Golf Tournament Breaks Fundraising Records with More Than $500,000 Raised

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank (NASDAQ: EGBN), one of the largest community banks in the Washington, D.C. area, today announced that the EagleBank Foundation has raised more than $500,000 at its annual Fight Against Cancer Golf Classic held on October 13, 2025, a new record for the event. Proceeds from the tournament will support research and outreach programs at the following local hospitals and organizations:

American Brain Tumor Association

Brem Foundation

Capital Area Food Bank

Children's Cancer Foundation

Children's National Hospital Foundation

Driven to Cure

Food and Friends

Holy Cross Health Foundation

Hope Connections for Cancer Support, Inc.

Shady Grove Adventist Hospital Foundation

Suburban Hospital Foundation

The Children's Inn at NIH

Washington Hospital Center Foundation





“Each year, the annual Fight Against Cancer Golf Classic demonstrates our strong commitment to our community and to making it a better place,” said Ryan Riel, President of the EagleBank Foundation and SEVP, Chief Real Estate Lending Officer of EagleBank. “Every donation helps advance the important healthcare mission of our partner organizations, so thank you to everyone who supported us — and here’s aiming for another record next year!”

“This tournament is a highlight of the year for us, one that brings the EagleBank family together in support of our local community and the exceptional cancer-care organizations that strengthen it,” said Susan Riel, President and CEO of EagleBank. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who played, donated, and sponsored us this year and helped make this tournament a resounding success.”

About the EagleBank Foundation

The mission of the EagleBank Foundation is to serve as a catalyst for positive change in our community through financial support and other resources to 501(c)(3) organizations in the Washington Metropolitan Area that provide underserved individuals who are in need of medical or social services to treat breast cancer, other types of cancer, or other medical or social needs. We believe that working together with such organizations will build a stronger, more resilient community in which everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 12 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

