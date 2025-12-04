ButcherJoseph & Co. Wins Energy Deal of the Year by The M&A Advisor

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Louis, MO, December 2025 – The M&A Advisor has announced the award winner for the 24th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. ButcherJoseph & Co. was selected for the sale of GO Wireline to Its Employees for the Energy Deal of the Year.

The 24th Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala celebrated with the professionals whose work has set a remarkable standard for excellence in dealmaking. This year, finalists were selected from among more than 1,000 nominations, showcasing the breadth and quality of talent across the industry.

“Celebrating our wins—both the small milestones and, for many of us here, the truly significant achievements—is essential to building lasting success,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “The challenges, complexities, and unforeseen obstacles you navigate in every transaction are precisely what distinguishes your leadership. Tonight, we honor you— the firms, the individuals, and the transformative deals that continue to set the benchmark for excellence across our industry.”

“Winning this award is a tremendous honor, particularly for our work advising GO Wireline,” said Tristan Tahmaseb , Director at ButcherJoseph & Co. “GO Wireline embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and enduring values we strive to preserve through employee ownership. This recognition reflects the collaboration, hard work, and dedication of everyone involved in the transaction. We’re proud to have helped chart a path that delivers strong outcomes for key stakeholders while securing lasting opportunities for employees and their communities.”

For a complete list of the award winners from the 24th Annual M&A Advisor Awards, please CLICK HERE .

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence in Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Scottsdale, and Washington, D.C.

###



