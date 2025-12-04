$4.25+ Bn IoT MVNO Markets - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Growth Driven by Demand for Security, Device Management, Compliance, and Flexible Connectivity

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT MVNO Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IoT MVNO market is advancing with strong momentum, with the latest analysis projecting growth from USD 3.58 billion in 2024 to USD 4.26 billion by 2025, and expecting the market to reach USD 13.98 billion by 2032. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 18.55% over the forecast period.

This comprehensive assessment supports leadership teams in advancing enterprise connectivity, successfully transforming operations, and aligning IoT MVNO investments with compliance and growth objectives.

The IoT MVNO market is redefining enterprise connectivity by equipping organizations with secure, scalable solutions designed for high-complexity, distributed operational environments. As enterprises face continuous shifts in regulation, technology, and business processes, leaders are leveraging IoT MVNO platforms to streamline network oversight, reduce risk, and accelerate digital transformation.

Elevated investment is focused on expanding enterprise connectivity infrastructure, maintaining regulatory compliance, and broadening global access. Key drivers include heightened demand for enterprise-class security, advanced device management, and new partnerships that support operational flexibility in highly regulated sectors.

Scope & Segmentation of the IoT MVNO Market

Industry Verticals: Enterprises within agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and utilities deploy IoT MVNO platforms for specialized needs such as telehealth delivery, infrastructure monitoring, predictive asset tracking, supply chain logistics, and livestock management. Adopting these solutions aids significantly in proactive risk management and compliance adherence.

These regional variations shape technology choices, partnership approaches, and entry strategies for global operators. Key Companies Covered: KORE Wireless Group, Sierra Wireless, Aeris Communications, Eseye, Soracom, Cubic Telecom, EMnify, Hologram, Truphone, and 1NCE are prominent providers, delivering both consulting and integrated connectivity solutions to support robust device management, compliance, and network performance.

Strategic Insights & Key Takeaways

Unified IoT MVNO platforms allow enterprises to consolidate device and network management, resulting in streamlined operations regardless of global deployment scale.

Adopting new network protocols ensures enterprises keep pace with advances in connectivity, safeguarding transformation efforts in core industry sectors.

Flexible compliance structures assist organizations in adapting to evolving regulatory environments and facilitate the deployment of secure cross-border IoT solutions.

Partnering with solution providers enables tailored connectivity packages that address sector-specific operational and regulatory priorities.

Recognizing and addressing local infrastructure and regulatory differences ensures enterprises achieve effective expansion and sustained competitive strength in diverse regions.

Why This Report Matters

Provides senior leaders with actionable benchmarks for deployment agility and strategies for enterprise connectivity in shifting regulatory and business environments.

Presents in-depth segmentation, practical use case analysis, and best practices to inform resource allocation and sharpen competitive positioning in the IoT MVNO market.

Clarifies regional trends to guide partnership strategy, investment planning, and effective market entry, reducing risk as organizations expand or optimize operations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights



MVNOs integrating AI-based network analytics for predictive IoT service optimizations

Partnerships between MVNOs and satellite connectivity providers for rural IoT coverage expansion

Adoption of multi-operator core network sharing frameworks to reduce IoT connectivity costs

Emergence of secure edge computing gateways by MVNOs to support latency-sensitive IoT applications

Development of pay-as-you-go micro data plans tailored for high-volume industrial IoT use cases

Deployment of blockchain-based identity and billing solutions for automated IoT device management

Implementation of network slicing capabilities by MVNOs to guarantee QoS for diverse IoT verticals

Expansion of narrowband IoT and LTE-M roaming agreements to support global asset tracking

Integration of real-time location services by MVNOs for enhanced supply chain IoT visibility

Collaboration between MVNOs and cloud platform providers to deliver end-to-end IoT ecosystems

Companies Featured

KORE Wireless Group, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Aeris Communications, Inc.

Eseye Limited

Soracom, Inc.

Cubic Telecom International Limited

EMnify GmbH

Hologram Limited

Truphone Limited

1NCE GmbH

