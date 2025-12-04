Diamond Core Drilling Market Report 2025: Opportunities Arise from Technological Advancements, Automation, and a Focus on Sustainability - Long-term Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diamond Core Drilling Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diamond core drilling market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $2.27 billion in 2024 to $2.34 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to mineral exploration boom, construction and infrastructure development, mining industry expansion, environmental regulations, geological surveys and research.







The diamond core drilling market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable energy exploration, increased demand for rare earth elements, urbanization and infrastructure development, focus on deep sea mining, global water management. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, environmental regulations and sustainability, automation and robotics.



The forecast of 2.1% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.2% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. Higher import duties on precision diamond drilling tools may increase exploration costs in mining and geological surveying operations. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The expansion of mining activities is poised to drive the growth of the diamond core drilling market in the coming years. Mining activities entail the extraction and processing of valuable minerals or geological materials from the earth to meet various industrial needs such as energy production and manufacturing. With the global demand for metals and minerals escalating due to factors such as economic growth and urbanization, mining operations are expanding to fulfill these requirements. Diamond core drilling emerges as a crucial technique in mining operations, offering precise and accurate drilling operations along with clean and well-defined core samples. These core samples find applications in mineral exploration, geotechnical investigations, environmental site assessments, and other sectors requiring high levels of precision.



Leading companies in the diamond core drilling market are concentrating on advancements in drilling products, such as high-efficiency core drilling systems, to deliver powerful, efficient, and user-friendly solutions for large-diameter drilling applications. A high-efficiency core drilling system is a specialized tool designed to extract cylindrical samples from various materials with maximum precision while minimizing energy consumption.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the diamond core drilling market in 2024. The regions covered in the diamond core drilling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the diamond core drilling market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

