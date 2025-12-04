Steve Tarbuck Joins Arctiq as Vice President of Sales, USA Central Region

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, today announced that veteran technology sales leader Steve Tarbuck has joined the organization as Vice President of Sales for the USA Central Region.

Tarbuck brings 27 years of industry experience across Data General, EMC, and Dell Technologies, where he built a reputation for developing high-performing teams and leading with a people-first, customer-centered philosophy. Most recently, he served as Vice President of North America Sales for Storage, Platforms & Solutions at Dell, directing a multi-billion-dollar division focused on helping customers modernize their infrastructure and achieve meaningful business outcomes. His leadership has consistently strengthened customer partnerships and advanced transformation initiatives across AI, modern infrastructure, cloud, and cybersecurity.

“Steve brings the strategic mindset, partnership focus, and customer-first leadership philosophy that defines Arctiq’s approach to the market,” said Chris McMillen, Chief Revenue Officer at Arctiq. “He has a proven ability to bring people together, strengthen partner relationships, and help clients make informed decisions in moments of change. His leadership will be an important part of our growth in the Central Region.”

“What stands out most about Arctiq is its unwavering commitment to customers and the culture of innovation and trust that drives it,” said Tarbuck. “There is a real discipline in how Arctiq listens, understands what organizations are trying to accomplish, and aligns solutions to those priorities. I’m looking forward to building on that foundation, driving our growth in the Central Region, and and working alongside this talented team and its deep expertise to help clients move with confidence as they tackle their most important business and technology challenges.”

The appointment underscores Arctiq’s continued investment in scaling its North American sales organization and expanding its reach across enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets.

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a leader in professional IT services and managed services across three core practices: Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure and Platform Engineering. Renowned for our ability to architect intelligence, we connect, protect, and transform organizations, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape. Arctiq builds on decades of industry expertise and a customer-centric ethos to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse industries. www.arctiq.com

Follow Arctiq: LinkedIn