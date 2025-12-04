$101+ Bn 5G MVNO Markets - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Driving Innovations Through Strategic Partnerships, and Employing Flexible Pricing Models

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G MVNO Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 5G MVNO market is experiencing robust growth, increasing from USD 55.13 billion in 2024 to USD 59.43 billion in 2025. Driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.92%, the market is projected to achieve USD 101.47 billion by 2032.
5G MVNOs are redefining connectivity, transforming the mobile landscape and unlocking new business models through advanced virtualization and strategic partnerships. As enterprise expectations rise and technology innovations accelerate, the 5G MVNO market positions itself as an essential driver of agile, tailored services across industries.
Demand is fueled by next-generation connectivity, spectrum-sharing frameworks, network slicing innovation, and evolving consumer and enterprise requirements.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- 5G MVNOs gain competitive leverage through network slicing and cloud-native architectures, delivering specialized solutions for high-value enterprise and IoT segments.
- Edge computing unlocks new opportunities in sectors requiring ultra-low latency, such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and smart healthcare.
- Open radio access networks and spectrum-sharing policies lower barriers for new entrants, driving vendor collaboration and accelerating service innovation.
- Strategic partnerships with infrastructure vendors, cloud hyper-scalers, and IoT platform providers are central to market entry and differentiated offerings.
- Segmented pricing structures, including dynamic offers and subscription bundles, support acquisition of diverse customer bases-consumer, enterprise, and government-while driving upsell opportunities and ARPU growth.
- Regional market maturity and regulatory diversity require tailored go-to-market strategies, particularly across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
Market Insights
- Expansion of IoT-specific MVNO services enabling connected device growth
- Integration of 5G network slicing by MVNOs for tailored enterprise solutions
- MVNO partnerships with eSIM providers to streamline global connectivity
- Adoption of AI-driven customer support and personalized churn prevention strategies by MVNOs
- Green energy-focused MVNO initiatives leveraging carbon offset plans to attract eco-conscious consumers
- Growth of fintech-driven MVNO offerings providing embedded payments and micro-loans to underserved segments
- MVNO consolidation trends driven by M&A activity to enhance network scale and reduce operational costs
- Emergence of private enterprise MVNOs offering secure networks for industry 4.0 applications
Scope & Segmentation
- Plan Types: Hybrid, Postpaid, Prepaid
- End Users: Business, Consumer, Government, M2M IoT (including Connected Vehicle IoT, Industrial IoT, Smart Home IoT, Telematics, and Autonomous Vehicles)
- Device Types: Fixed Wireless Terminal, IoT Device (Automotive, Consumer, Industrial), Smartphone, Tablet, Wearable
- Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Online, Retail Stores, Value Added Reseller, Wholesale
- Industry Verticals: Automotive, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail
- Pricing Models: Bundled Offers, Dynamic Pricing, Pay As You Go, Subscription
- Network Types: Non Standalone, Standalone
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$59.43 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$101.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- TracFone Wireless Inc.
- Cricket Wireless LLC
- Consumer Cellular Inc.
- Boost Mobile LLC
- T-Mobile US, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Ultra Mobile Inc.
- Visible Mobile LLC
- Lycamobile USA Inc.
- Ting Mobile LLC
