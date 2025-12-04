$101+ Bn 5G MVNO Markets - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Driving Innovations Through Strategic Partnerships, and Employing Flexible Pricing Models

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G MVNO Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G MVNO market is experiencing robust growth, increasing from USD 55.13 billion in 2024 to USD 59.43 billion in 2025. Driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.92%, the market is projected to achieve USD 101.47 billion by 2032.

5G MVNOs are redefining connectivity, transforming the mobile landscape and unlocking new business models through advanced virtualization and strategic partnerships. As enterprise expectations rise and technology innovations accelerate, the 5G MVNO market positions itself as an essential driver of agile, tailored services across industries.

Demand is fueled by next-generation connectivity, spectrum-sharing frameworks, network slicing innovation, and evolving consumer and enterprise requirements.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

5G MVNOs gain competitive leverage through network slicing and cloud-native architectures, delivering specialized solutions for high-value enterprise and IoT segments.

Edge computing unlocks new opportunities in sectors requiring ultra-low latency, such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and smart healthcare.

Open radio access networks and spectrum-sharing policies lower barriers for new entrants, driving vendor collaboration and accelerating service innovation.

Strategic partnerships with infrastructure vendors, cloud hyper-scalers, and IoT platform providers are central to market entry and differentiated offerings.

Segmented pricing structures, including dynamic offers and subscription bundles, support acquisition of diverse customer bases-consumer, enterprise, and government-while driving upsell opportunities and ARPU growth.

Regional market maturity and regulatory diversity require tailored go-to-market strategies, particularly across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Expansion of IoT-specific MVNO services enabling connected device growth

Integration of 5G network slicing by MVNOs for tailored enterprise solutions

MVNO partnerships with eSIM providers to streamline global connectivity

Adoption of AI-driven customer support and personalized churn prevention strategies by MVNOs

Green energy-focused MVNO initiatives leveraging carbon offset plans to attract eco-conscious consumers

Growth of fintech-driven MVNO offerings providing embedded payments and micro-loans to underserved segments

MVNO consolidation trends driven by M&A activity to enhance network scale and reduce operational costs

Emergence of private enterprise MVNOs offering secure networks for industry 4.0 applications

Scope & Segmentation

Plan Types: Hybrid, Postpaid, Prepaid

Hybrid, Postpaid, Prepaid End Users: Business, Consumer, Government, M2M IoT (including Connected Vehicle IoT, Industrial IoT, Smart Home IoT, Telematics, and Autonomous Vehicles)

Business, Consumer, Government, M2M IoT (including Connected Vehicle IoT, Industrial IoT, Smart Home IoT, Telematics, and Autonomous Vehicles) Device Types: Fixed Wireless Terminal, IoT Device (Automotive, Consumer, Industrial), Smartphone, Tablet, Wearable

Fixed Wireless Terminal, IoT Device (Automotive, Consumer, Industrial), Smartphone, Tablet, Wearable Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Online, Retail Stores, Value Added Reseller, Wholesale

Direct Sales, Online, Retail Stores, Value Added Reseller, Wholesale Industry Verticals: Automotive, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail

Automotive, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail Pricing Models: Bundled Offers, Dynamic Pricing, Pay As You Go, Subscription

Bundled Offers, Dynamic Pricing, Pay As You Go, Subscription Network Types: Non Standalone, Standalone

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $59.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $101.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

TracFone Wireless Inc.

Cricket Wireless LLC

Consumer Cellular Inc.

Boost Mobile LLC

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Google LLC

Ultra Mobile Inc.

Visible Mobile LLC

Lycamobile USA Inc.

Ting Mobile LLC

