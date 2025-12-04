MAX Power Announces Neil McMillan as Chairman of the Board

Cameco’s former Board Chair and former CEO of Claude Resources assumes Chairmanship of MAX Power’s Board of Directors as the Company advances the Lawson target and a multi-well Natural Hydrogen discovery program across 1.3 million permitted acres in Saskatchewan.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Neil McMillan, a long-time resource and capital markets leader in Saskatchewan, has assumed Chairmanship of the Board of Directors of MAX Power, effective immediately, as the Company continues to rapidly accelerate the Natural Hydrogen sector in Saskatchewan.

Mr. McMillan has played a defining role in shaping Saskatchewan’s modern resource economy. He served as Chairman of Cameco Corp. from 2013 to 2018, following 11 years as a director beginning in 2002. Earlier, as President and CEO of Claude Resources (1995–2014), he led Saskatchewan’s first gold mining company, transforming it into a profitable and strategically important producer. His leadership contributed to Claude’s eventual $337 million buyout by Silver Standard Resources in 2016.

Mr. McMillan, Chairman of the Board of MAX Power, stated: “Saskatchewan has always been a province where innovation and resource development go hand-in-hand. MAX Power is now at the forefront of what I believe could become one of the most consequential new sectors in the resource space in decades - Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power’s early drilling success, the strength of our team, and the scale of our permitted land position all point to a generational opportunity for this province. I’m honoured to serve as Chairman of the Board as MAX Power advances the next phase of a truly pioneering program.”

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, CEO of MAX Power, commented: “As new CEO of MAX Power, I’m elated that Neil is eager to play an even bigger role on our Board after first joining the Board early this year. He is highly respected in Saskatchewan and around the globe, and his wisdom and resource acumen are invaluable to MAX Power at this key inflection point. His experience helping guide companies through discovery, development, and value creation comes at exactly the right time for MAX Power as we advance Lawson, Bracken and other exciting Natural Hydrogen targets throughout our Saskatchewan land package. Having Neil as Chairman of the Board strengthens every dimension of our governance and strategic oversight. I’m personally thrilled he has agreed to take on this role as we accelerate toward commercial pathways in this emerging energy sector.”

McMillan Highlights

With a career spanning both the private and public sectors, Mr. McMillan has also served as a Director of Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd., a long-time Director of Star Diamond Corp., Manager of RBC Dominion Securities in Saskatoon, President of the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, and Member of the Saskatchewan Legislature (1975–1978). His experience represents an exceptional blend of financial, operational, and policy expertise at a time when MAX Power is rapidly expanding its leadership position in the Natural Hydrogen sector. He became a director of MAX Power in February 2025, accelerating a major transition for the Company.

Building Saskatchewan’s Natural Hydrogen Sector

Mr. McMillan’s appointment follows a period of rapid recent operational advancement for MAX Power, including:

Drilling Canada’s first-ever deep well dedicated to Natural Hydrogen at the Lawson target on the 475-km-long Genesis Trend, successfully casing it to a total depth of 2,278 meters.





Confirming Natural Hydrogen and helium across multiple horizons, triggering extensive analytic and completion test phases.





Advancing a fully funded multi-well program, including the Bracken target 325 km southwest of Lawson.





Expanding the Company’s proprietary Large Earth Model Integration (MAXX LEMI) platform designed to accelerate target generation and ranking across Saskatchewan and serving as a potential global model for exploration and discovery of Natural Hydrogen.





Strengthening global visibility following MAX Power’s presentation at H-NAT 2025 in Paris, the world’s largest Natural Hydrogen conference.





As Chairman of the Board, Mr. McMillan will work closely with the Board and Executive Team to support MAX Power’s rapid scale-up, corporate development initiatives, and global strategic partnerships as Saskatchewan emerges as a top-tier Natural Hydrogen jurisdiction.

Why This Matters to Investors

The appointment of Neil McMillan as Chairman of the Board of Directors of MAX Power adds one of Saskatchewan’s most accomplished resource leaders to the Company’s Board at a time MAX Power is entering a critical new phase of its development. With Natural Hydrogen confirmed at Lawson, follow-up testing in progress and a multi-well program underway on Canada’s largest permitted Natural Hydrogen land package, Mr. McMillan’s vast experience and proven track record will further build the Company’s profile and brand on a global scale. His involvement strengthens MAX Power’s ability to move from historic first drilling into repeatable discovery, development planning, and long-term value creation across two emerging clean-energy themes - Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan and critical minerals in the United States through its U.S. subsidiary, Homeland Critical Minerals Corp.

Lawson Update

A service rig has arrived at the Lawson target near Central Butte and commences operations today. This will include perforation of selected intervals, collection of gas and fluid samples for detailed chemical analysis and pressure measurements to begin assessing flow characteristics, volumes and gas composition.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen has been drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend, with analytic and completion test phases tunning concurrently after Natural Hydrogen and helium were confirmed in multiple horizons. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power’s U.S. subsidiary Homeland Critical Minerals Corp.

