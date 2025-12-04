US Mining Fiscal Landscape Regulations Governance and Sustainability Research Report: Governing Bodies, Governing Laws, Various Mineral Licenses and Fees by State and Territory

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Mining Fiscal Landscape Regulations Governance and Sustainability (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides country's overview with macroeconomic performance, corruption index and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country's mining regulatory bodies, laws, rights, and obligations, as well as current and future tax-related proposals.



The US possesses a rich and diverse mineral resource base, encompassing significant deposits of copper, gold, coal, iron ore, and uranium. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the country's mines generated $106 billion in nonfuel minerals in 2024, reflecting a modest 0.95% year-on-year growth. The slower pace of expansion was largely attributed to lower commodity prices, which prompted some operations to delay production and project schedules.



The US mining governance framework is characterized by a division of roles between federal and state agencies. The Department of the Interior, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) serve as the key federal regulatory bodies, guided by landmark legislations such as the Mining Law of 1872 and the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA).



