PMGC Holdings Inc. [Nasdaq: ELAB] Congratulates General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. [NYSE: CITR] on Its Uplisting to the NYSE American, Highlights Equity Stake

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“PMGC” or the “Company”), and its operating investment division, PMGC Capital LLC (“PMGC Capital”), congratulates General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (NYSE American: CITR) on its uplisting to the NYSE American.

PMGC Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, PMGC Capital, is an investor in General Enterprise Ventures (“GEVI”). PMGC believes GEVI’s uplisting represents a significant corporate milestone that enhances GEVI’s visibility and access to institutional capital as it continues scaling its environmentally safe CitroTech fire-prevention technologies.

Fire Prevention Market

The global fire prevention and suppression industry is a large and expanding market with increasing demand for safer, environmentally sustainable, and high-performance technologies.

Growth is driven by:

Rising industrial and commercial infrastructure complexity

Stricter global regulations banning or limiting PFAS-based firefighting chemicals

Greater wildfire frequency and severity

Increased safety standards in energy storage, transport, and defense sectors

The CitroTech family of products, is strategically positioned to benefit from this market expansion by providing non-toxic, environmentally safe, rapidly deployable fire-inhibition solutions.

CitroTech® Key Safety & Performance Statistics

The CitroTech technology—is supported by extensive research, patents, and third-party environmental certifications.

EPA Safer Choice Certification

CitroTech is recognized under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Safer Choice program, ensuring it meets stringent criteria for human and environmental safety. It is the only fire inhibitor that has received the EPA Safer Choice designation and is recognized as UL GreenGuard Gold.

Core Product Metrics

Lowest Toxins and VOCs

UL GreenGuard Gold certified safe for VOCs and designated as an EPA Safer Choice formula

80+ Global Patents & Patents Filed or Pending

Proprietary fire-inhibition technology protected internationally

Proprietary fire-inhibition technology protected internationally

Includes regulatory approvals, independent lab validations, and safety certifications

Includes regulatory approvals, independent lab validations, and safety certifications 100% New Construction Lumber Treatable

CitroTech® can be applied to all new construction lumber for residential, commercial, and industrial building projects

The company is targeting multiple high-value markets, including:

Commercial & industrial fire protection

Lumber treatment and building materials

Energy storage systems (ESS)

Transportation and logistics

Military and defense applications

Wildfire mitigation and perimeter protection

Strategic Alignment With PMGC Capital

PMGC Capital’s investment in GEVI underscores the Company’s commitment to financing innovation in essential industries with substantial global growth potential. GEVI’s uplisting to the NYSE American reflects the strength of its vision, governance, and technology platform, and aligns directly with PMGC Capital’s strategy of supporting companies developing safe, sustainable solutions to critical challenges. As the fire-prevention market continues to expand and modernize, PMGC Capital believes that GEVI and its CitroTech® technology are positioned for meaningful long-term growth and value creation.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is the owner of the CitroTech family of innovative, environmentally safe fire prevention solutions for homes, wood products, and wildfire prevention and asset protection. CitroTech is the only long-term fire inhibitor recognized by the EPA Safer Choice program and tested to UL Greenguard Gold standards, providing effective and scientifically validated wildfire mitigation while safeguarding human and environmental health. The company’s growing patent portfolio, recurring-revenue model, and scalable approach support its long-term growth and market expansion. For more information, visit www.citrotech.com.

About PMGC Capital LLC

A multi-strategy investment firm focused on direct investments, strategic lending, and acquiring undervalued companies and assets across diverse markets. Our mission is to identify and seize high-potential opportunities, delivering sustainable growth and maximizing returns on capital.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

