Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook Report 2025: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants 2020-2030

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) capacity is poised to grow significantly by about 7.7% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. ABS is a widely used thermoplastic polymer valued across many industries because it combines a favorable balance of strength, impact resistance, and chemical resistance.



Report Scope

Global ABS capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Global ABS planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries

Key details of the ABS plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced ABS plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global ABS industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook for ABS capacity data

Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global ABS Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Key Highlights

Global ABS Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced ABS Capacity Additions and Capex by Region

New Plant Announcements

Global Planned and Announced ABS Plants

02. Global ABS Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global ABS Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030

ABS Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Global Capacity Additions and Capex from Planned and Announced ABS Plants by Country

03. Global ABS Capacity Outlook by Company

Global ABS Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024

Global ABS Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies

04. ABS Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

ABS Capacity in Asia by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced ABS Projects in Asia

05. ABS Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe

ABS Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced ABS Projects in Europe

05. ABS Capacity Outlook in Other Regions

ABS Capacity in the North America by Country, 2020-2030

ABS Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030

ABS Capacity in the FSU by Country, 2020-2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6q4hmn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.