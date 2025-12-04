Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook Report 2025: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants 2020-2030

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) capacity is poised to grow significantly by about 7.7% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. ABS is a widely used thermoplastic polymer valued across many industries because it combines a favorable balance of strength, impact resistance, and chemical resistance.
Report Scope
- Global ABS capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030
- Global ABS planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries
- Key details of the ABS plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global ABS Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights
- Global ABS Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced ABS Capacity Additions and Capex by Region
- New Plant Announcements
- Global Planned and Announced ABS Plants
02. Global ABS Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global ABS Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- ABS Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
- Global Capacity Additions and Capex from Planned and Announced ABS Plants by Country
03. Global ABS Capacity Outlook by Company
- Global ABS Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
- Global ABS Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies
04. ABS Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- ABS Capacity in Asia by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced ABS Projects in Asia
05. ABS Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe
- ABS Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced ABS Projects in Europe
05. ABS Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- ABS Capacity in the North America by Country, 2020-2030
- ABS Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030
- ABS Capacity in the FSU by Country, 2020-2030
