APEGA and ASET Sign Agreement to Transfer Regulation of Professional Technologists to APEGA

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and the Association of Science and Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta (ASET) are proud to announce a landmark agreement that will simplify the oversight of professional technologists [P.Tech.(Eng.)/(Geo.)] under a single regulatory framework.

On October 17, 2025, the regulators signed a memorandum of understanding to transfer all professional technologists [P.Tech.(Eng.)/(Geo.)] from ASET to APEGA for sole regulation and oversight. This change will occur when APEGA and ASET are continued under the Professional Governance Act, expected in March 2027. Those with the professional technologist designation will be merged with professional licensees into a new, single designation. They’ll retain their existing scope and right to independent practice.

“This is a milestone moment for Alberta’s engineering and technology communities,” said Terri Steeves, P.Eng., president of APEGA. “By streamlining oversight and removing duplication, we’re improving regulatory efficiency, enhancing public trust, and supporting innovation across the province.”

“This agreement demonstrates the strong partnership between ASET and APEGA and our shared commitment to serving the public interest,” said Terry Mueller, P.Tech.(Eng.), P.L.(Eng.), IWT, ASET president. “Transitioning the professional technologist designation to one regulatory body will bring greater clarity for registrants and industry.”

This collaboration-driven change also supports the Government of Alberta’s efforts to reduce red tape and ensure high standards of professional competency and integrity. By consolidating regulatory responsibilities, APEGA and ASET are creating a more agile and responsive professional landscape—one that better serves Alberta’s evolving workforce needs and economic priorities. The agreement also reflects a shared commitment to public safety, ethical practice, and continued advancement of engineering and geoscience in the province.

ABOUT APEGA

APEGA is the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta, safeguarding the public by enforcing professional and ethical standards. Our licensed professionals and permit-holding companies sustain a century-long legacy of innovation and economic growth in our province, inspiring the next generation of engineers and geoscientists.

ABOUT ASET

The Association of Science and Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta (ASET) regulates applied science and engineering technology professionals under the Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act. ASET protects the public by setting and enforcing rigorous standards of certification, ethics, and practice, holding registrants and permit holders accountable across 21 disciplines and 120 occupations.

