UK Food & Grocery Markets Report 2024-2025 and 2029 with Profiles of Leading Players - Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi, Marks & Spencer

The UK food & grocery report offers a comprehensive insight into the food & grocery market in the UK, analysing the sector, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes, as well as providing market forecasts out to 2029.
The value of the UK food & grocery sector grew over 2% in 2024, driven by outperforming mid-market players. Volumes declined marginally as consumers adjusted their spending in response to rising prices.
The online food & grocery channel will outpace the total sector growth in 2025, as investment in fulfilment capacity by grocers and consumers' familiarity with ordering groceries through rapid-delivery services drives uptake.
Health-driven food & grocery purchases are changing spending patterns and will compel grocers' to adjust ranges to stay relevant.
Report Scope
- The outlook for the food & grocery sector will be softer over the next five years, with the market forecast to increase between 2024 and 2029.
- Food inflation is expected to fall to nominal levels between 2026 to 2029, with a return to volume growth from 2026.
- Demand for a wider range of world food options will boost food category and overall sector growth out to 2029.
Reasons to Buy
- Using our five year forecasts to 2029, learn which categories in the food & grocery market will be the fastest performing to enable focus and investment in these winning product areas.
- Understand how drivers of food & grocery purchases, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics to maximise sales potential.
- Use our in-depth analysis and forecasts to understand the current and future performances of the different channels, including online and offline.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
- Sector value boosted by ecommerce expansion and inflationary uplift
- Premium own-brand and global flavours propel food value growth
- Aldi's slowed momentum eases pressure on ASDA
- Consumers prioritise health when grocery shopping
KEY TRENDS
- Market drivers
- Market inhibitors
- Key Trends: Grocers must appropriately scale retail media to minimise ad fatigue
- Key Trends: Health-driven grocery shopping reshapes spending patterns
- Key Trends: Grocers double down on British sourcing
- Key Trends: Grocers must use targeted strategies to recover inflation-suppressed volumes
- Strategies for success
MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS
- Five year growth 2019-2029
- Market size, 2019-2029
- Market Growth Drivers, 2022-2029
CATEGORY PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS
- Key category trends
- Food & grocery categories
- Market by category %, 2019-2029
- Market by Sub Category, 2024 & 2029
CHANNEL PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS
- Online market, 2019-2029
- Channel growth, 2019-2029
- Market by channel, 2024 and 2029
- Channel value and forecast, 2024 and 2029
REVENUE AND MARKET SHARES OF TOP 10 PLAYERS
- Top 10 UK Retailers, 2024
- Market shares of the top 10 retailers
- Top 20 most visited and purchased from retailers for food & grocery, 2025
- Food & grocery competitor overlap, 2025
- Top 10 most purchased from retailers for food & grocery, consumer penetration, 2025
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: PROFILES OF LEADING PLAYERS
- Tesco
- Morrisons
- Aldi
- Marks & Spencer
- Retailers to watch
- Brands to watch
CONSUMERS
- Key consumer trends
- Food & Grocery penetration and profile, 2025
- Food & Grocery category penetration, 2025
- Food & Grocery channel usage, 2025
- Food & Grocery fulfilment methods, 2025
- Food & Grocery purchase locations, 2025
- Food & Grocery store types, 2025
- Food & Grocery device usage, 2025
- Food & Grocery purchase frequency, 2025
- Food & Grocery consumer drivers, 2025
- UK loyalty scheme penetration, 2025
- UK food & grocery purchase locations, by retailer, 2025
- Awareness of ultra-processed foods, 2025
- Consumption of ultra-processed foods, 2025
- Avoiding ultra-processed foods, 2025
- Statements about ultra-processed foods, 2025
- How consumers describe their daily diet, 2025
- Grocery subcategories consumers are cutting back on, 2025
- Packaging size preferences, 2025
- How consumers prioritise quality when purchasing grocery subcategories, 2025
- Own brand product perception, 2025
- Own brand purchases versus branded product preference, 2025
- How consumers describe their alcohol consumption, 2025
- Low/no alcohol drink consumption, 2025
- Low/no alcohol drinks retailer selection, 2025
- Statements about low/no alcohol drinks, 2025
Companies Featured
- Aldi
- Amazon
- ASDA
- B&M
- Co-op
- Costco
- Deliveroo
- Farmfoods
- Gousto
- HelloFresh
- Heron Foods
- Home Bargains
- Iceland
- Lidl
- Marks & Spencer
- Morrisons
- Ocado
- One Stop
- Premier
- Sainsbury's
- Sett
- Spar
- Tesco
- Waitrose & Partners
- VPZ
- Vape UK
- TK Maxx
- The Range
- Mother Root
- British Airways
- David Lloyd Gyms
- The Ivy
- Instacart
- The Food Warehouse
- Majestic Wine
- Whittard of Chelsea
- Boost
- XOXO Soda
- Seep
- Better Nature
- Pret
- Blank Street
