UK Food & Grocery Markets Report 2024-2025 and 2029 with Profiles of Leading Players - Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi, Marks & Spencer

The UK food & grocery report offers a comprehensive insight into the food & grocery market in the UK, analysing the sector, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes, as well as providing market forecasts out to 2029.



The value of the UK food & grocery sector grew over 2% in 2024, driven by outperforming mid-market players. Volumes declined marginally as consumers adjusted their spending in response to rising prices.



The online food & grocery channel will outpace the total sector growth in 2025, as investment in fulfilment capacity by grocers and consumers' familiarity with ordering groceries through rapid-delivery services drives uptake.



Health-driven food & grocery purchases are changing spending patterns and will compel grocers' to adjust ranges to stay relevant.



Report Scope

The outlook for the food & grocery sector will be softer over the next five years, with the market forecast to increase between 2024 and 2029.

Food inflation is expected to fall to nominal levels between 2026 to 2029, with a return to volume growth from 2026.

Demand for a wider range of world food options will boost food category and overall sector growth out to 2029.

Reasons to Buy

Using our five year forecasts to 2029, learn which categories in the food & grocery market will be the fastest performing to enable focus and investment in these winning product areas.

Understand how drivers of food & grocery purchases, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics to maximise sales potential.

Use our in-depth analysis and forecasts to understand the current and future performances of the different channels, including online and offline.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Sector value boosted by ecommerce expansion and inflationary uplift

Premium own-brand and global flavours propel food value growth

Aldi's slowed momentum eases pressure on ASDA

Consumers prioritise health when grocery shopping

KEY TRENDS

Market drivers

Market inhibitors

Key Trends: Grocers must appropriately scale retail media to minimise ad fatigue

Key Trends: Health-driven grocery shopping reshapes spending patterns

Key Trends: Grocers double down on British sourcing

Key Trends: Grocers must use targeted strategies to recover inflation-suppressed volumes

Strategies for success

MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS

Five year growth 2019-2029

Market size, 2019-2029

Market Growth Drivers, 2022-2029

CATEGORY PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS

Key category trends

Food & grocery categories

Market by category %, 2019-2029

Market by Sub Category, 2024 & 2029

CHANNEL PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS

Online market, 2019-2029

Channel growth, 2019-2029

Market by channel, 2024 and 2029

Channel value and forecast, 2024 and 2029

REVENUE AND MARKET SHARES OF TOP 10 PLAYERS

Top 10 UK Retailers, 2024

Market shares of the top 10 retailers

Top 20 most visited and purchased from retailers for food & grocery, 2025

Food & grocery competitor overlap, 2025

Top 10 most purchased from retailers for food & grocery, consumer penetration, 2025

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: PROFILES OF LEADING PLAYERS

Tesco

Morrisons

Aldi

Marks & Spencer

Retailers to watch

Brands to watch

CONSUMERS

Key consumer trends

Food & Grocery penetration and profile, 2025

Food & Grocery category penetration, 2025

Food & Grocery channel usage, 2025

Food & Grocery fulfilment methods, 2025

Food & Grocery purchase locations, 2025

Food & Grocery store types, 2025

Food & Grocery device usage, 2025

Food & Grocery purchase frequency, 2025

Food & Grocery consumer drivers, 2025

UK loyalty scheme penetration, 2025

UK food & grocery purchase locations, by retailer, 2025

Awareness of ultra-processed foods, 2025

Consumption of ultra-processed foods, 2025

Avoiding ultra-processed foods, 2025

Statements about ultra-processed foods, 2025

How consumers describe their daily diet, 2025

Grocery subcategories consumers are cutting back on, 2025

Packaging size preferences, 2025

How consumers prioritise quality when purchasing grocery subcategories, 2025

Own brand product perception, 2025

Own brand purchases versus branded product preference, 2025

How consumers describe their alcohol consumption, 2025

Low/no alcohol drink consumption, 2025

Low/no alcohol drinks retailer selection, 2025

Statements about low/no alcohol drinks, 2025

