Quarterly Apparel Market Review: Q3 2025 Report - Growth Driven by Economic Recovery and Price Increases, with the Middle East & Africa Experiencing the Strongest Growth

This report provides our latest overview of the global apparel market, including our most recent market forecasts, macroeconomic context, top ten brand and retailer market shares, trading updates, industry news and consumer insights.
Report Scope
- Economic recovery in major markets will encourage market growth, however growth will be driven by price increases
- Middle East & Africa will see the strongest growth out to 2029, due to increased spending power in the region
- Convenience and variety will continue to drive the online channel to outperform out to 2029
Key Topics Covered:
APPAREL MARKET FORECASTS TO 2029
- Global Apparel Market, 2019-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Channel Performance, 2019-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Regional Performance, 2024-2029
- Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Apparel Markets, 2024-2029
- Key Apparel Market Summaries, 2024-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Category Performance, 2024-2029
- Global Apparel Market: Price Position Performance, 2024-2029
- Global Sportswear Market, 2019-2029
MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
- Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Inflation, 2024-2029
- Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Real GDP, 2024-2029
- Financial Concerns Among Global Consumers
APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TOP 10 BY MARKET SHARE 2024
- Top 10 Apparel Brands in 2024
- Top 10 Apparel Retailers in 2024
APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TRADING UPDATES Q1 2025
- Brand and Retailer Trading Updates Q2 2025
BRAND & RETAILER NEWS
- Brand and Retailer News - Space
- Brand and Retailer News - Strategy
ANALYST BRIEFINGS & CONSUMER INSIGHTS
- Analyst Briefings
- UK Consumer Insights - Sportswear Category Penetration
- UK Consumer Insights - Sportswear spending
- UK Consumer Insights - Sportswear purchases by activity
- UK Consumer Insights - Top 10 sportswear retailers
- UK Consumer Insights - Proportion of returned apparel items online vs instore
- UK Consumer Insights - Change in returns behaviour online compared to a year ago
- UK Consumer Insights - Drivers of returning more items
- UK Consumer Insights - Drivers of returning fewer items
- UK Consumer Insights - Statements about returns
Companies Featured
- Nike
- Adidas
- Shein
- Zara
- UNIQLO
- Louis Vuitton
- Skechers
- New Balance
- H&M
- Puma
- Amazon
- Alibaba
- Target
- Walmart
- Tapestry
- Prada
- Zalando
- Next
- TJX
- Abercrombie & Fitch
- Lululemon
- Levi's
- PVH
- JD
- Inditex
- Primark
- Gap
- American Eagle
- VF Corporation
- Under Armour
- LVMH
- Burberry
- Frasers Group
- Macy's
- Kering
- Vans
- Topshop
- Urban Revivo
- Stone Island
- Lefties
- Dr Martens
- GymShark
- Claire's
- River Island
- Gucci
- Vestiare Collective
- Blue Star Alliance
- Dickies
- Guess
- ASOS
- Asics
- Reebok
- The North Face
