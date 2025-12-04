Quarterly Apparel Market Review: Q3 2025 Report - Growth Driven by Economic Recovery and Price Increases, with the Middle East & Africa Experiencing the Strongest Growth

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly Apparel Market Review: Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides our latest overview of the global apparel market, including our most recent market forecasts, macroeconomic context, top ten brand and retailer market shares, trading updates, industry news and consumer insights.



Report Scope

Economic recovery in major markets will encourage market growth, however growth will be driven by price increases

Middle East & Africa will see the strongest growth out to 2029, due to increased spending power in the region

Convenience and variety will continue to drive the online channel to outperform out to 2029

Key Topics Covered:

APPAREL MARKET FORECASTS TO 2029

Global Apparel Market, 2019-2029

Global Apparel Market: Channel Performance, 2019-2029

Global Apparel Market: Regional Performance, 2024-2029

Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Apparel Markets, 2024-2029

Key Apparel Market Summaries, 2024-2029

Global Apparel Market: Category Performance, 2024-2029

Global Apparel Market: Price Position Performance, 2024-2029

Global Sportswear Market, 2019-2029

MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Inflation, 2024-2029

Top 10 Largest and Fastest Growing Markets by Real GDP, 2024-2029

Financial Concerns Among Global Consumers

APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TOP 10 BY MARKET SHARE 2024

Top 10 Apparel Brands in 2024

Top 10 Apparel Retailers in 2024

APPAREL BRANDS & RETAILERS: TRADING UPDATES Q1 2025

Brand and Retailer Trading Updates Q2 2025

BRAND & RETAILER NEWS

Brand and Retailer News - Space

Brand and Retailer News - Strategy

ANALYST BRIEFINGS & CONSUMER INSIGHTS

Analyst Briefings

UK Consumer Insights - Sportswear Category Penetration

UK Consumer Insights - Sportswear spending

UK Consumer Insights - Sportswear purchases by activity

UK Consumer Insights - Top 10 sportswear retailers

UK Consumer Insights - Proportion of returned apparel items online vs instore

UK Consumer Insights - Change in returns behaviour online compared to a year ago

UK Consumer Insights - Drivers of returning more items

UK Consumer Insights - Drivers of returning fewer items

UK Consumer Insights - Statements about returns

