Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, October 2025 - Pfizer and Roche Place $10 Billion Bets on Obesity and Liver Disease Therapies as Trump Tightens Grip on Drug Pricing and Manufacturing

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, October 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.
Report Scope
This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more.
This report is required reading for:
- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.
- Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
- Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand current trends and equip yourself with forward-thinking strategies to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging trends driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Use our radar to identify developments and innovations with high impact.
- Discover the latest opportunities and threats in the contract manufacturing industry, based on clinical trials and regulatory decisions.
- Learn about the past quarter's M&A and financing deals in the manufacturing space.
- Identify the latest contract service agreements.
- Develop your competitor or market intelligence by reading about inspection outcomes and facility investments.
- Stay ahead of disruption with updates on supply chain obstacles and new regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
- Industry Trends
- Pfizer and Roche Place $10 Billion Bets on Obesity and Liver Disease Therapies as Trump Tightens Grip on Drug Pricing and Manufacturing
- Trump Administration Announce Third MFN Agreement, With EMD Serono, and Includes Use of New FDA Voucher
- Lower price on fertility treatments
- Trump says the price of Ozempic will be lowered
- Outlook and implications
- Industry Analysis
- Contract service agreements
- Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats
- Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q3 2025
- Value Chain
- API chemical
- API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus
- API Biologics (Protein and Peptide)
- Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging
- Analytical services
Companies Featured
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Metsera
- Novo Nordisk
- Eli Lilly
- Genentech
- EMD Serono
- Sanofi
- Achieve Life Sciences
- Regeneron
- Dompe Farmaceutici
- Revolution Medicines
- Disc Medicine
- Kalvista Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen Biotech
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- AstraZeneca
- Travere Therapeutics
- Cue Biopharma
- OWP Pharmaceuticals
- aTyr Pharma
- Avyxa Pharma
- Acer Therapeutics
- Celltrion
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- Calliditas Therapeutics
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Laboratorios Salvat
- OS Therapies
- Les Laboratoires Servier
- Samsung Biologics
- Alteogen
- Otsuka Holdings
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Vetter Pharma-Fertigung
- Wacker Chemie
- Zambon
- Kincell Bio
- Moonlight Bio
- OmniaBio
- BrainChild Bio
- Patheon
- Vaxcyte
- Pharmaloop
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Verismo Therapeutics
- Lonza
- Rion
- Wheeler Bio
- MindImmune Therapeutics
- Matica Biotechnology
- LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme
- Renaissance Lakewood
- RoundTable Healthcare Management
- Oxford BioMedica
- RTP Operating
- ROIS Phoenix
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- PolyPeptide Group
- Axplora Group
- Codis
- Particle Dynamics
- EUROAPI
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- ProBioGen
- DINAMIQS
- SEAL Therapeutics
- Cell Therapies
- Teijin
- Made Scientific
- Syenex
- IAVI
- Minapharm Pharmaceuticals
- GC Biopharma
- Curevo Vaccine
- Rentschler Biopharma
- Summit Pharmaceuticals International (SPI)
- Celonic Group
- CARBOGEN AMCIS
- Streamline Bio
- Dr. Park CDMO
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Abzena
- Revvity
- ProteoNic Bioscience
- Kindeva Drug Delivery
- Polpharma Biologics
- Rezon Bio
- Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services
- Basilard BioTech
- Jubilant HollisterStier
- The Ritedose Corp
- Praxis Packaging Solutions
- Advanced Concept Innovations
- Bionique Testing Laboratories
- Asahi Kasei
- ViruSure
- Recipharm
- TECHPharm
