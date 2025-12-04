Southeast Asia O&G Upstream Development Outlook Report 2025-2030: Production to Increase by 2030, Especially in Indonesia, Due to High Energy Demand, Substantial Investments in Infrastructure

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Upstream Development Outlook, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Southeast Asia region, comprising Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand is a pivotal part of the global oil and gas landscape, as it boasts a sizeable concentration of hydrocarbon reserves and production.
The overall production in the region is likely to increase by 2030, especially in Indonesia, due to high energy demand, substantial investments planned on the oil and gas infrastructure, and proximity to high-consumption economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea.
Scope
- Southeast Asia's oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2025 to 2030
- Southeast Asia's capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, and field terrain for 2025 to 2030
- Major projects count by key countries, type, and field terrain
- Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region
Reasons to Buy
- Understand Southeast Asia's oil and gas production outlook for the period 2025 to 2030
- Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in the region during the outlook period
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong oil and gas production, and capex data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the Southeast Asia's upstream sector
- Assess your competitors' planned oil and gas production projects in the region
Key Topics Covered:
01. Southeast Asia Upstream Development Trends
- Key Highlights
- Total Production and Capex Outlook
- Oil and Gas Production Trends
- Oil and Gas Capex Trends
- Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain
- Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook
- Latest Project Updates
02. Oil Development Focus
- Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects
03. Gas Development Focus
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects
04. New Expenditure Outlook
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrain
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Facility Type
05. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bi5nb8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.