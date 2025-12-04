Gr4vy Secures Dual Recognition in FinTech Futures’ US PayTech and UK BankingTech Awards

SAN MATEO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gr4vy , the cloud-native payment orchestration platform, has been recognized in both of FinTech Futures’ award programs this year, winning Best Business Payments Solution for Merchants & Sellers at the PayTech Awards USA 2025 and Best Digital Solution Provider – PayTech for Businesses at the UK BankingTech Awards. As Gr4vy’s first year being nominated in either program, the dual recognition marks an important milestone in its work to modernize enterprise payment infrastructure.

The awards acknowledge the practical impact Gr4vy has on merchants facing increasingly complex payment requirements. Instead of juggling separate systems and workarounds, Gr4vy gives companies a single cloud-native platform to add providers, adjust routing, and monitor performance with far less operational strain, making it easier to support new markets and maintain resilience as they scale.

“Our aim has always been to give enterprises practical control over their payment stack without adding complexity,” said John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy. “This recognition reflects a broader shift in the industry. Enterprises need infrastructure that moves at the same speed as the surrounding changes, and that’s the direction we’re investing in.”

Enterprises today navigate fragmented PSP integrations, rising operational demands, and increasingly strict localization and compliance rules. Gr4vy was built to address these exact challenges through:

Multi-PSP routing that helps merchants improve approval rates, manage costs, and maintain continuity during provider outages.





No-code workflows that let teams build, test, and adjust payment logic without relying on engineering resources.





Tokenization and PCI Level 1 compliant vault that supports secure sensitive data storage and network token management.





Single-tenant deployment that gives merchants dedicated infrastructure, full data control, and easier compliance with regional regulations.





Checkout SDKs and APIs that enable fast integration across channels and allow customization for different markets.





Operational tooling that provides real-time monitoring, detailed logs, and clearer reconciliation for finance and ops teams.



In 2025, Gr4vy further expanded its capabilities with the launch of Gr4vy Insights, an embedded analytics suite that brings enterprise-grade visibility and intelligence to the payments layer. Insights gives cross-functional teams actionable reporting, configurable alerts, A/B testing for routing strategies, and granular filtering across issuer, currency, region, and card scheme, all from a single dashboard. The goal is to replace manual processes and fragmented dashboards with a single source of truth for payment performance.

Companies including WPay, Trek, and Grammarly (now Superhuman) use Gr4vy to simplify payment operations and scale across markets. Merchants typically reduce engineering workload by about 30%, improve approval rates through smarter routing, and rely on 99.999% uptime thanks to Gr4vy’s platform architecture. With support for over 400 global providers and features tailored for enterprise needs, Gr4vy has become a core layer in many enterprise payment stacks.

The awards are organized by FinTech Futures and recognize achievements across the payments and banking technology sectors. For Gr4vy, the recognition aligns with its 2026 priorities, which include expanding orchestration capabilities, strengthening analytics, and adding more automation across the payments layer. It also reflects the broader industry shift toward payment systems that can absorb regulatory change, new methods, and cross-market complexity without constant rebuilds. Gr4vy is focused on providing that foundation through a cloud-native platform that continues to expand its connectivity to PSPs and APMs, improving acceptance, cost management, and routing across providers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sofia Chiscop, sofia@prlab.co

The press kit, including headshots and logo, can be found here .

About Gr4vy

Gr4vy’s no-code payment orchestration platform empowers enterprises with full control to automate, customize, and optimize their payment strategy effortlessly. With a single integration, businesses can gain access to over 400 payment methods, anti-fraud tools, and payment service providers, allowing them to optimize their payment stack in just a few clicks, all from a centralized platform. Built on dedicated cloud instances, Gr4vy infrastructure eliminates the risk of a single point of failure, ensuring redundancy and high performance. As the only cloud-based payment orchestration platform, Gr4vy future-proofs payment stacks with flexibility, scalability, simplicity, and innovation—enhancing performance along the way.

For more info, visit gr4vy.com or contact us at hello@gr4vy.com.