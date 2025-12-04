France Cards and Payments Market Report 2025: Key Insights, Opportunities and Risks Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2029

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst's 'France Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029 Update' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the French cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the French cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the French cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, cash, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the French cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the French cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

The European Payments Initiative (EPI) launched a digital wallet called Wero in September 2024 in France. Wero has taken over the domestic payment solution Paylib in France which had 35 million registered users and was discontinued in early 2025. The platform is accessible through EPI-associated member bank apps and mobile apps. Users can securely verify their mobile devices and link their bank accounts in the Wero application to make payments. Currently, the platform supports P2P fund transfers that can be completed within 10 seconds using phone numbers, app-generated QR codes or email addresses. Additional features, including online and POS payments, are expected to be added by the end of 2026.

New instant payment rules are being introduced around EU region. In November 2024, the European Payments Council (EPC) published an updated version of the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) rulebook which will come into effect from October 2025. Key features include the SCT Inst scheme must be fully compliant with the provisions of the Instant Payments Regulation (IPR)-an EU Regulation that mandates SEPA instant credit transfers up to EUR100,000 ($108,181.67) within 10 seconds. This regulation requires all SEPA Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to offer instant Euro-denominated credit transfers; allowing funds to be sent and received in under 10 seconds.

Awareness and usage of contactless payment cards is high in France. To capitalize on the growing adoption, contactless payments are being introduced in transportation in France. For instance, in February 2025, the mass transit payment solution Littlepay partnered with Famco-a mobile solutions provider for business-and the solution provider Dataraxyssoftware to launch Proximi-iti; a platform designed for public transportation services in the Department of Haute-Savoie, France. The system allows passengers to pay with contactless debit and credit cards, as well as NFC-enabled digital wallets without the need for cash or traditional card payments by entering a PIN across 37 buses.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Card Payments Acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Digital Wallet Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovations



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

Companies Featured

Groupe BPCE

BNP Paribas

Credit Agricole

Societe Generale Group

La Banque Postale

Carrefour Banque

HSBC

Cartes Bancaires

Visa

American Express

Mastercard

