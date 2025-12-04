Quarterly European Retail Review: Q3 2025 Report - Opportunities Lie in the Health & Beauty and Food & Grocery Sectors, Fueled by Increased Consumer Spending on Wellness and Essential Goods

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly European Retail Review: Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European retail sales are projected to grow moderately over the next five years at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2029.



Understand what is driving sales in Europe by sector and country, the impact of the economy on consumers' purchases and updates on retailers' corporate filings and strategy news in Q3 2025.



The health & beauty and food & grocery sectors are expected to be primary growth drivers in Europe between 2024 and 2029, driven by increased consumer spending on wellness and essential goods amid rising living costs.



Online penetration in Europe is set to grow 0.3ppts between 2025 and 2026 as consumers' demand for convenience and product variety boosts online sales.



Reasons to Buy

Understand the key trends in the European market across a range of sectors and how you can adapt to them

Access key data on how retailers are expanding offline channels and new strategy updates to better target campaigns

Use our analysis of Europe's key sectors to identify the opportunities for growth at a country level

Key Topics Covered:

European Retail Market

Macroeconomic Environment

Trading Updates

Retailer News

Companies Featured

Ahold Delhaize

ASDA

B&M

Bodycare

Carrefour

Dino Polska

HUGO BOSS

Inditex

JD Sports

LEGO

Lululemon

Ocado

Pepco

Puma

Shein

Temu

United Colors of Benetton

Zalando

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxdcc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.