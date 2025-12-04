Europe Hydrogen Market Report 2025: Significant Opportunities As It Aims for 10mtpa Production and Import by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hydrogen Market Report - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The EU has announced a bold production target of 10mtpa of low-carbon hydrogen capacity by 2030 and also plans to import a further 10mtpa in the same year, which would make it a major demand centre in the context of the global hydrogen market. This reports analyses Europe's upcoming production capacity and emerging demand sectors to assess whether the region will reach its ambitious targets.
Currently, Europe holds 130ktpa of active capacity, with a further 21mtpa of capacity with announced start years by the end of the decade. This statistic reflects the rapid rate of new project announcements in recent years, but the ongoing challenge of executing projects in the current market environment. However, it is notable that Europe accounts for 24% of global post-feasibility capacity, illustrating its strong standing in the global market and the impact of its expansive policy support.
Key Highlights
- However, Europe's 2030 capacity outlook has remained largely stable, reflecting the impact of strong policy and regulatory support in boosting industry confidence despite wider market challenges.
- In fact, an analysis of project activity across the region reveals that post-feasibility capacity current stands at 7.6mtpa. This represents an increase of 4.5% from the previous year, indicating the movement of projects into later stages of development.
- Europe's standing within the global hydrogen market has improved in the past year, with the region accounting for 26% of total upcoming capacity and 24% of post-feasibility capacity. However, North America continues to rank first for operational capacity.
- Transportation, other industrial, and iron & steel are the most commonly listed end-use sectors in the region. Developers of over 650 projects reference the intended use sectors of transportation, often encompassing multiple modes of transport.
Scope
- Europe's hydrogen market in a global context
- Key regional projects
- Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers in Europe
- Leading countries in Europe for low-carbon hydrogen production
- Key companies and future leaders operating in Europe's hydrogen market
- Intended use sectors for European hydrogen
- Hydrogen policies, strategies, and funding initiatives related to hydrogen in Europe
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen technologies.
- Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.
- Understand the region's different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects.
- Look at the demand in key application areas across the region
- Facilitate the understanding on how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scaling up to position as one of the main topics of the international and national agenda.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Executive summary
- Snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market
- Low Carbon Hydrogen Market
- Europe in a global context
- Regional breakdown of low-carbon hydrogen capacity
- Leading countries in the hydrogen market
- Largest upcoming projects globally
- Largest upcoming projects in Europe
- European hydrogen capacity in high and low-case scenarios
- Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers
- Demand in Key Application Areas
- Current hydrogen demand across EU countries
- Expected allocation of hydrogen across end-use sectors
- Transportation
- Marine shipping
- Iron and steel
- Chemicals
- Power generation
- Hydrogen pipelines
- Policy and Funding Analysis
- European hydrogen policy framework
- EU cross value chain hydrogen policies
- EU funding landscape
- Hydrogen national targets
- National hydrogen policies
- International agreements and partnerships
Companies Featured
- Enagas SA
- Eni SpA
- GazelEnergie SAS
- Terega SA
- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS
- Cummins Inc
- EcoSolifer AG
- European Energy ASA
- Thyseenkrupp AG
- Vier Gas Transport GmbH
- Hive Energy Ltd
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Fertiberia SA
- Skovgaard Energy ApS
- BP Plc
- Deltalinqs
- Exxon Mobil Corp
- Koninklijke Vopak NV
- L'Air Liquide SA
- Shell plc
- Onyx Power Group Ltd
- Naturgy Energy Group SA
- Vestas Wind Systems AS
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Equinor ASA
- Vargas Energy Ltd
- Orsted AS
- Uniper SE
- Lhyfe SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgvks7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.