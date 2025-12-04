Move over bucket list, here is the UK's ‘Not Hot’ destination list … and why you should visit those in 2026, according to KAYAK

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forget the usual tourist traps - Brits are sleepwalking past some of the UK’s most charming (and often best value!) staycation spots.
New data from KAYAK, the world’s leading travel search engine, reveals the UK’s least-searched or ‘Not Hot’ destinations, and they’re packed with history, culture and mega bargain potential.
While the internet obsesses over the usual tourist traps like Edinburgh, Bath, and the Lake District, these underrated gems are quietly serving up castles, coastlines, culture and cracking local food - without the crowds to contend with.
From sipping local cider in Worcester, to set-jetting in Bolton, aka the ‘Hollywood of the North’, KAYAK’s UK ‘Not Hot’ list reveals the places Brits are overlooking (for now):
KAYAK’S LEAST-SEARCHED UK DESTINATIONS
- Worcester, West Midlands
- Salford, North West England
- Lancaster, North West England
- Telford, West Midlands
- Hastings, East Sussex
- Caernarfon, North Wales
- Shrewsbury, West Midlands
- Doncaster, Yorkshire and the Humber
- Colchester, Essex
- Bolton, Greater Manchester
