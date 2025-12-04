Southern Company Foundation Awards $3M for HBCU Endowed Professorships

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Historically Black Colleges and Universities Sustainable Communities Initiative (HBCU SCI) has announced results of the second cycle of the Southern Company Endowed Professorships in Sustainability, awarding $500,000 in matching grants to four historically Black colleges and universities: Hampton University, Morehouse College, Tennessee State University, and Virginia State University. The first cycle awardees were Clark Atlanta University and Stillman College, each receiving $500,000 for a grand total of $3 million awarded to the six HBCUs.

Funded by the Southern Company Foundation, HBCU SCI is a collaborative initiative led by INROADS, UNCF, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF). Its mission is to empower students at HBCUs in Southern Company’s service areas with the awareness, skills, and opportunities to become informed leaders in building more sustainable communities.

The Sustainability Professorship Grant is designed to enhance HBCU capacity in sustainability-related academic programs and research. On-campus check presentations will be held during the 2025–2026 academic year to honor each institution.

Grantee Highlights

• Hampton University plans to strengthen its Center for Atmospheric Sciences to address global issues in air quality, climate change, renewable energy, and environmental justice.

• Morehouse College will expand its Center for Sustainability and Innovation and establish a Sustainability minor.

• Tennessee State University will launch a new sustainability program, including a certificate program and a minor.

• Virginia State University will use the grant to advance AI-driven agricultural research and climate-smart solutions.

“The Southern Company Foundation is excited to support HBCUs through these endowed professorships,” said Myra Bierria, Foundation President. “This initiative reflects our belief in education as a catalyst for real-world solutions to sustainability opportunities.”

Through this initiative, HBCU SCI has already provided paid internships, scholarships, mentoring, research fellowships, and career coaching to students across HBCUs in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia.

For full statements from participating institutions on the impact of this grant and their plans moving forward, please visit Grantee Highlights.

####

About HBCU SCI

Established in 2022, the HBCU Sustainable Communities Initiative (HBCU SCI) fosters thriving communities by preparing HBCU talent for careers in sustainability. The initiative is funded by the Southern Company Foundation. Learn more at www.HBCUSCI.org and follow on Instagram and Twitter @HBCUSCI.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS drives long-term economic mobility by empowering students with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in college and launch meaningful careers. INROADS has graduated more than 40,000 alumni and serves more than 5,000 students annually. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on all platforms @INROADSInc.

About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

About TMCF

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture has been recognized by a variety of organizations, earning the company awards and recognitions that reflect Our Values and dedication to service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.