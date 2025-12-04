BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of November 30, 2025

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and

number of shares forming the capital

as of November 30, 2025

Clichy, France – December 04, 2025

Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of November 30, 2025, the total number of issued shares of Société BIC is 41,621,162 shares, representing:

58,357,014 voting rights,

57,409,744 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com











Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Full Year 2025 Results February 24, 2026 First Quarter 2026 Net Sales April 28, 2026 Annual General Meeting May 20, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

Attachment