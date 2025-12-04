Media Advisory – Newport News Shipbuilding to Host Barb (SSN 804) Keel Laying

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division will host the keel laying ceremony for Virginia-class submarine Barb (SSN 804) on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The ceremony is NOT open to the public, but credentialed U.S. media are invited to cover it. Who: Following the ceremony, media will have an opportunity to speak with NNS leadership, a Barb shipbuilder and the submarine’s sponsor, Pamela Bove, regarding their participation in the milestone. When: Keel laying ceremony Tuesday, Dec 9 Media check-in: 10 a.m. Where: Media will park at VASCIC (2401 West Ave., Newport News, Virginia 23607) and be escorted and transported by bus to and from the event site. See directions below. RSVP: Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Monday, Dec. 8. You must present proof of U.S. citizenship to be admitted to the event. Please RSVP to: Todd Corillo Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com (757) 688-3220 Please note that because this is an industrial setting, long pants and flat, sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. Details: Barb is the 31st Virginia­-class submarine. Virginia­-class submarines are the most advanced attack submarines in the world. The advanced capabilities of these ships increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth. Directions to media parking:

• From West Avenue, turn into the VASCIC complex at the sign. Follow this road past the main entrance doors of VASCIC (on your right) and into the parking garage. Upon entering the parking garage, marked spaces will be reserved for media on the left.



HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

