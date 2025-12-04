GNUS INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Genius Group Limited Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Genius Group Limited (“Genius” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GNUS) against Citadel Securities LLC (“Citadel”) and Virtu Americas LLC (“Virtu”) (together, the “Defendants”).

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that sold Genius securities between April 12, 2022 and May 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GNUS.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants engaged in manipulative and illegal trading practices designed to artificially deflate the price of Genius stock. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants: (1) engaged in a trading scheme known as “spoofing,” which involves placing and then canceling buy or sell orders without any genuine intent to execute them; (2) used these “baiting orders” to mislead market participants about supply, demand, and volatility for Genius securities, creating a false impression of market dynamics; (3) profited by absorbing and reselling customer order flow at prices favorable to Defendants while building significant short positions in Genius stock.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GNUS or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you sold Genius securities, you have until January 16, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

