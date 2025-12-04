Deadline Alert: Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming January 12, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Primo Brands Corporation (“Primo Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRMB) investors who purchased or otherwise acquired: (1) Primo Water Corporation (“Primo Water”) common stock between June 17, 2024 and November 8, 2024, inclusive; and/or (2) Primo Brands common stock between November 11, 2024 and November 6, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR PRIMO BRANDS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On November 8, 2024, Primo Water completed a merger with an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc. (“BlueTriton Brands”) with the combined entity operating as Primo Brands.

On August 7, 2025, Primo Brands released its second quarter 2025 financial results and disclosed on the corresponding earnings call that “[t]he speed by which [the Company] closed facilities and reduced headcount led to disruptions in product supply, delivery, and service.”

On this news, Primo Brands’ stock price fell $2.41, or 9.1%, to close at $24.00 per share on August 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 6, 2025, Primo Brands disclosed that it was replacing its CEO and that it was lowering its full year 2025 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance, admitting that the Company “probably moved too far too fast on some of the various integration work streams” and that “[t]here’s no doubt that speed impacted [the Company’s] ability to get through a lot of the warehouse closures and route realignment without disruption.”

On this news, Primo Brands’ stock price fell $8.20, or 36.2%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $14.46 per share on November 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the merger integration between Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands was tracking poorly due to, among other things, technology and service issues; (2) the Company was having major supply disruptions which would negatively impact customers and thus the Company’s financial results; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Primo Brands common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 12, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

