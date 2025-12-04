FLYR Appoints Andy Kidd as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry, today announced the appointment of Andy Kidd as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

At FLYR, Andy will leverage his extensive experience in airline technology and modern retailing to drive the company's commercial strategy, leading both customer acquisition and strategic account management as FLYR continues to pioneer the industry's transformation to modern airline retailing through Offer & Order technology.



Andy brings 20 years of airline industry experience, most recently as Industry Principal of Travel at SAP, where he spearheaded go-to-market strategy for Order Accounting and Settlement solutions. His expertise spans the full spectrum of airline technology, having held leadership positions at easyJet and Travelport. At SAP, Andy has been instrumental in advancing the industry's Offer & Order transformation, working closely with IATA since 2017 to deliver industry firsts including an end-to-end demonstration of ONE Order, certification of Order Management and Order Accounting with Orders, and a legacy transformation service proof of concept with Turkish Airlines.



"As our future with Offer & Order comes into focus, I'm thrilled to have Andy join us," said Alex Mans, Founder and CEO of FLYR. "Andy has been at the forefront of the ONE Order conversation for years. His deep understanding of both airline operations and modern retailing technology will be invaluable as we help airlines deploy their first Offer & Order solutions during this critical period of transformation in the airline industry."



Andy's appointment further strengthens FLYR's executive presence in Europe and underscores the company's commitment to leading the industry's transition to modern commerce platforms.



"I have a passion for both technology and airlines, so the opportunity to help FLYR lead the industry transformation to modern retailing is truly energizing," said Andy Kidd. "Throughout my career at Travelport, easyJet, and SAP, I've focused on developing and delivering solutions that help airlines run more efficiently and deliver more value. FLYR's production-proven approach to Offer & Order represents the real breakthrough the industry has been waiting for, and I'm excited to work with airlines ready to make their transformation a reality."



For more information, please visit FLYR.com

About FLYR

FLYR is modernizing airline commerce as the technology leader in Offer & Order retailing. Its open, modular platform and proprietary Legacy Translator technology integrate seamlessly with existing systems, enabling airlines to innovate faster and deliver flexible, customer-centric retail experiences. Trusted by leading carriers worldwide, FLYR powers mission-critical retailing operations that define the future of travel.