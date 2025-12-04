Amsterdam, December 4, 2025

Press Release

MEETING OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V.

On December 4, 2025, the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. (“URW NV”) met and took note of the resignation of the Chairman and Member of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Jean-Marie Tritant, who will resign as of December 31, 2025.

URW NV announces that Mr. Vicent Rouget is designated as temporary replacement as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board effective as of January 1, 2026. Mr. Rouget will be nominated for appointment as member of the Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting in 2026.

URW NV’s portfolio consists of assets in the United States and The Netherlands. URW NV and its consolidated entities, together with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (“URW SE”) and its consolidated entities, form the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group (“URW”).

URW SE consolidates URW NV and its controlled undertakings: its 2025 half-year results financial report including the accounts provides with a comprehensive overview of URW and is available on: https://www.urw.com/en/investors/financial-information/financial-results.

