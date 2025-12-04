H2O America Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2026 for Second Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2O America (Nasdaq: HTO), one of the nation’s largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities, has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2026 list, which recognizes U.S. companies demonstrating outstanding commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. Earlier this year, H2O America was one of two utilities recognized in Newsweek’s list of Greenest Companies 2026.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said Andrew F. Walters, CEO of H2O America. “Our employees go above and beyond every day to strengthen the communities we serve—protecting vital water resources, advancing clean energy, expanding affordability programs, and supporting local nonprofits. This recognition underscores how deeply responsibility and service are embedded in who we are and how we operate.”

The ranking evaluates the top 2,000 U.S.-based public companies using more than 30 key performance indicators and a reputation survey of 18,000 consumers to assess CSR achievements across environmental, social, and governance categories. This is the second consecutive year that H2O America has been recognized by the Newsweek ranking.

H2O America’s operations span California, Connecticut, Maine, and Texas, where the company provides high-quality water and wastewater services to more than 1.6 million people. The company’s 2024 sustainability achievements, highlighted in its recently released Corporate Sustainability Report, reflect significant progress across all pillars of ESG. Key accomplishments include:

Environmental Progress

43% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from the 2019 baseline—advancing toward the 2030 goal of 50%.

from the 2019 baseline—advancing toward the 2030 goal of 50%. 73% increase in solar energy generation , supported by eight new solar projects, including the company’s first in Texas.

, supported by eight new solar projects, including the company’s first in Texas. Major investments in resilient infrastructure, including $353 million in system upgrades, 46 miles of pipeline replaced, and 20,000+ smart meters installed.



Community & Social Impact

$400,000 in charitable contributions and the launch of the Force for Good Foundation , supporting community nonprofits across H2O America’s service areas.

and the launch of the , supporting community nonprofits across H2O America’s service areas. Expanded customer support, including flexible payment plans and rate assistance programs contributing to an 85.2% customer satisfaction rating.

Governance Leadership

A majority-female board, including eight of ten independent directors, and the launch of an enterprise risk management program to strengthen oversight and accountability.



