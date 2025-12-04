JDE Peet’s prices EUR 600 million senior unsecured notes issue

PRESS RELEASE

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee company, today announced it has priced EUR 600 million of senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”). The Notes will be issued on 11 December 2025 and will consist of a EUR 600 million Floating Rate Note due December 2027, priced at 3M EURIBOR + 70bps.

The Notes will be issued under JDE Peet’s N.V.’s EUR 5 billion Debt Issuance Programme and are expected to be listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of upcoming debt maturities.

In the EEA and the United Kingdom, the offer of the Notes referred to in this communication was limited to qualified investors. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the US Securities Act. Accordingly, this communication is not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction where such release, distribution or publication would be unlawful.

JDE Peet’s is the world’s leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets. Guided by our ‘Reignite the Amazing’ strategy, we are focusing on brand-led growth across three big bets: Peet’s, L’OR, and Jacobs, alongside a collection of 9 local icons. In 2024, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Discover more about our journey to deliver a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at www.jdepeets.com.









