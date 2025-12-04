Gene Munster’s Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) Updates Strategy to Active Management, Capitalizing on Nimble Stock Selection

The ETF manages assets at the frontier of innovation, and has accomplished a 52% return year-to-date1.

WHEATON, Ill., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC ( Innovator ) announces the successful conversion of the Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF ( LOUP ) to an actively managed ETF, in order to build on the product’s track record exceeding seven years.

LOUP, which previously tracked the Deepwater Frontier Tech Index, will now aim to benefit from active management, allowing nimble maneuvering within the technology sector in areas including artificial intelligence (AI), computer perception, robotics, autonomous vehicles, virtual/mixed/augmented reality, and other similarly disruptive innovations.

Since launching on July 25, 2018, LOUP has surpassed $153 million in net assets and has doubled both the S&P 500’s and NASDAQ-100’s year-to-date returns2, without exposure to the so-called “Magnificent 7”. The strategy will continue to be led by Gene Munster, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Deepwater Asset Management , best known for its frontier tech investments.

1 and 2 Performance quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, so you may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Current performance may be higher or lower than that quoted. Visit innovatoretfs.com/LOUP for current month-end and standardized performance.

“AI and other emerging technologies are transforming the global economy at an unprecedented rate, and LOUP’s active management allows us to capitalize on rapid shifts in the market,” said Munster. “We’re strong believers that AI is still in the early stages of driving one of the world’s great technological revolutions, but we are keenly aware of the broader concerns around valuations of some of the companies in this space. With LOUP as a newly active fund, we can maintain our high conviction exposure to AI-related companies and tactically adjust exposure if we feel it’s necessary.”

Technological innovations are ever-evolving, and an actively managed LOUP has the flexibility to move into whichever themes are deemed most representative of the frontier. Today, about 60% of the ETF is invested in AI and related infrastructure, roughly split between the hardware and software sectors3. The ETF’s current top holdings include Siemens Energy, Nu Holdings, Roblox, Astera Labs, and AeroVironment, to name a few4.

“Gene, given his experience across venture capital and public equities, has a unique perspective on the most dynamic emerging technologies of the day, which has helped propel him to become one of the most prominent figures investing in technological advancements and the companies driving them,” said Graham Day, Chief Investment Officer at Innovator ETFs. “Innovator is honored to be partnered with Gene and to help bring his insights and investments to a broader universe of investors, particularly as the fund evolves to its new active structure.”

About Deepwater Asset Management, LLC

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Deepwater Asset Management is a frontier tech investment platform across venture capital and public equities. Co-founded by Gene Munster, Doug Clinton and Andrew Murphy in 2017, the firm now manages over $500 million in assets. Visit deepwatermgmt.com for more information.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Founded by Bruce Bond and John Southard—pioneers behind the PowerShares ETF family—Innovator created the world’s first Buffer ETFs™ in 2018 and has since built the largest suite of Defined Outcome ETFs™, spanning six asset classes. Innovator now manages more than $29 billion in AUM as of October 31, 2025, and continues to transform how advisors approach risk-managed equity exposure.

1 and 2 Source: Bloomberg, Innovator. Data from 1/1/2025 – 11/30/2025. The Fund incepted on 7/24/2018. The Fund’s expense ratio is 0.70%. Returns for periods of less than a year are cumulative. One cannot invest directly into an index. Index performance does not account for fees and expenses.

3 and 4 Portfolio weights and holdings have been stated as of 11/30/2025 and are subject to change. For the Fund’s current holdings, visit innovatoretfs.com/LOUP.

