Total number of shares and voting rights at November 30, 2025

4 December 2025

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable 01/31/2025 2,660,056, 599 3,835, 000 3,172,669, 760 3,169,834, 760 02/28/2025 2,660,056, 599 3,055, 955 3,172,495, 644 3,169,439, 689 03/31/2025 2,660,056, 599 3,028, 955 3,173,078, 086 3,170,049, 131 04/30/2025 2,660,056, 599 1,541, 848 3,177,421, 164 3,175,879, 316 05/31/2025 2,660,056, 599 1,676, 848 3,179,973, 369 3,178,296, 521 06/30/2025 2,660,056, 599 1,456, 848 3,180,452, 886 3,178,996, 038 07/31/2025 2,660,056, 599 1,456, 848 3,180,373, 161 3,178,916, 313 08/31/2025 2,660,056, 599 1,504, 348 3,180,273, 144 3,178,768, 796 09/30/2025 2,660,056, 599 1,456, 848 3,180,201, 913 3,178,745, 065 10/31/2025 2,660,056, 599 1,506, 848 3,180,132, 248 3,178,625, 400 11/30/2025 2,660,056, 599 1,456, 848 3,180,070, 664 3,178,613, 816

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

