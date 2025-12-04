TerraLuma Capital Announces New Regional Lending Collaborations to Strengthen Rural Business and Land Development

Chattanooga, TN, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerraLuma Capital, a purpose-driven investment platform focused on supporting small business continuity and rural land development, has announced partnerships with regional lenders across Tennessee, North Georgia, and North Alabama. The collaboration aims to expand responsible capital access for rural service and manufacturing businesses while reinforcing the homestead land development pipeline that continues to grow alongside rising demand for rural living.

As migration toward rural and exurban communities accelerates, families are seeking safer and more self-sufficient lifestyles. At the same time, thousands of rural businesses often operated by longtime owners with no succession plan face imminent closure as those owners retire. TerraLuma Capital was established to serve this intersection of opportunity and risk: preserving viable businesses and ensuring high quality homestead land supply, both of which are critical for rural community stability.

“Many of the operators retiring today built the backbone of rural America. Without a plan in place, their businesses often close despite being profitable and essential,” said Matt Beans, a rural land developer and the CEO of TerraLuma Capital. “Our partnerships with local lenders provide the structure and resources needed to keep those businesses alive while supporting the rising demand for homestead-ready land.”

Key benefits of the local lender partnership:

These new lender partnerships are designed to address critical gaps in rural succession and land development, with several key advantages for local communities:

Preservation of essential rural businesses: Support operators that provide trades, service, logistics, or specialty manufacturing critical to everyday life in rural communities.

Continuity for retiring owners: Offer structured transition pathways that allow long standing business owners to exit without closing their doors or laying off staff.

Expanded access to responsible financing: Local lenders provide community knowledge, while TerraLuma Capital adds operational support, enabling solutions often overlooked by institutional capital.

Strengthened homestead land supply: Provides consistent backing for low density land development aligned with real lifestyle needs, not maximum subdivision density.

Economic stability for growing rural regions: Helps ensure that as families move into rural areas, the essential businesses needed to support their daily living and property development remain intact.

Community level impact: Builds long-term economic durability that is rooted in stewardship, continuity, and local relationships.

A Dual-Strategy Model Built for Rural Community

TerraLuma Capital works alongside TerraLuma Land, a Chattanooga-based developer specializing in low density homestead parcels that prioritize usability and real lifestyle needs over maximum density.

By supporting both rural businesses and the land development pipeline, the platform helps create a connected economic system – one where stable operators serve incoming homestead buyers, and homestead demand strengthens the long-term viability of community serving businesses. The lender partnerships enhance this model by helping identify operators with strong fundamentals and maintain community-serving operations after owner exit.

Why Local Lenders are Central to the Model

Rural communities have long relied on relationship-based banking. Local lenders understand the character, history, and importance of regional businesses in ways that data alone cannot capture. Yet many of these businesses fall outside the scope of traditional acquisition capital with the size, geography, or the lack of package financial materials.

“Local lenders understand their communities better than anyone,” Matt added. “By pairing their on-the-ground insight with TerraLuma’s operational support and mission-driven model, we can create continuity for rural businesses that would otherwise disappear.”

These dynamics come at a pivotal moment, as the Southeast experiences a broader Rural American Renaissance marked by migration, renewed interest in land ownership, and rising demand for local skills and services. TerraLuma Capital and its lending partners aim to support this shift by strengthening the community-level economic systems that sustain rural growth.

To learn more about TerraLuma Capital’s partnerships and ongoing initiatives, please visit http://www.terralumacapital.com .



