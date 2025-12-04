Paramount’s Ananey Studios Partners with Future Today to Bring Diverse Content to Global Audiences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount’s Ananey Studios has announced a strategic partnership with Future Today, a leader in ad-supported streaming. The agreement will bring three of Ananey Studios’ acclaimed titles - The Malevolent Bride (horror-drama series, produced in partnership with A&E Studios and originally aired on KAN), Rising (youth drama, originally aired on YES), and Remnants (drama film, 2025 Rockie Awards winner for Best Youth Live Action and 2025 Chelsea Film Festival’s Honorable Mention; originally aired on KAN Kids) - to Future Today’s Fawesome, the leading free ad-supported streaming platform offering over 150,000 movies and TV shows, making these stories accessible to millions of viewers worldwide.

Remnants, notable as the first scripted drama to address the events of October 7, underscores Ananey Studios’ commitment to delivering bold, compelling, and emotionally resonant stories to global audiences. The titles will be available for audiences around the world on Fawesome TV.

Future Today operates a suite of ad-supported streaming channels (AVOD and FAST), including Fawesome, HappyKids, and iFood.tv, across major platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Vizio. The company partners with hundreds of global content providers, including Paramount, Lionsgate, and Sony, and is recognized as a key player in the international digital distribution market, reaching millions of viewers every month.

Hila Pachter, VP International Relations, Ananey Studios: “At Paramount’s Ananey Studios, we believe in the power of storytelling to transcend borders and connect people across cultures. Partnering with Future Today allows us to bring some of the most compelling narratives to a global audience.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Paramount’s Ananey Studios to bring these powerful, global stories to Fawesome viewers. The Malevolent Bride, Rising, and Remnants represent bold and diverse storytelling that aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering premium, culturally impactful content to audiences worldwide. As we continue expanding our international portfolio, this collaboration underscores our commitment to offering viewers compelling narratives from the world’s leading creators,” said David Di Lorenzo, SVP Content Acquisitions & Partnerships, Future Today.

About Ananey Studios:

Paramount’s Ananey Studios is an award-winning creative studio. Ananey Studios specializes in developing and producing innovative content across a wide range of genres and target audiences, including high-concept dramas, documentaries, live-action preschool shows, kids’ and teen series, sitcoms, animation, lifestyle programs, and formats.

Ananey Studios’ portfolio includes productions that have reached major international platforms such as Netflix, Nickelodeon, MTV, CBBC, and HBO. These productions have earned a spot among the top 10 most-watched shows on these platforms.

About Fawesome

Fawesome presents a vast collection of 150,000 popular movies, comedy specials, documentaries and television shows, spanning all genres: family, comedies, true crime, drama, westerns, reality and classics, all accessible for free without the need for subscriptions, credit cards or accounts. Our content is available on all major OTT platforms and streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices. Watch on Fawesome at https://fawesome.tv

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.