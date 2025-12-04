Gravity IT Resources Joins the Workday Partner Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity IT Resources, a specialized provider of technology staffing solutions, announced it has joined the Workday Partner Program. As a certified Workday Staffing Partner, Gravity IT Resources can leverage its referral-based talent attraction programs to attract top certified Workday consultants and sponsor non-certified Workday professionals in obtaining the latest certifications. This will help deploy top-tier staff augmentation talent across the Workday ecosystem.

Gravity IT Resources offers comprehensive onshore & nearshore staffing solutions for organizations and deployment partners in the Workday ecosystem. By leveraging a deep understanding of the platform, Gravity supplies Workday consultants across a range of skill sets including Extend, Prism, Integration & Report developers, solutions architects, project managers, and business analysts. This expertise helps clients maximize the value of their Workday investment and advance their digital transformation objectives.

As a Workday Partner, Gravity IT Resources can provide specialized talent for Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , Workday Payroll , Workday Talent Optimization , and Workday People Analytics . The firm’s innovative referral-driven sourcing methodology and culture-focused approach helps secure an ideal match for both technical requirements and team dynamics, helping clients build effective and high-performing teams.

“Joining the Workday partner program allows us to deliver even greater value to our clients by providing the specialized talent needed to drive successful Workday initiatives,” said Rick Connolly, CEO at Gravity IT Resources. “Our focus has always been on delivering high-quality IT professionals who not only possess the right skills but also align with our clients’ culture. This partnership strengthens our ability to help organizations effectively leverage their Workday platform to meet critical business goals.”

About Gravity's ERP Practice

Gravity IT Resources dedicated ERP practice offers tailored ERP solutions to optimize enterprise resource planning for diverse organizations. Our ERP practice combines technical expertise with strategic leadership to support Workday and platforms. We provide program advisory, consulting, & specialized staffing in both onshore and nearshore models to achieve economic value and quality for our clients.

Using a custom referral-driven sourcing model, we deliver qualified professionals aligned with technical needs and organizational culture. Our proven methodology addresses ERP challenges with independent advisory, realistic planning, and strategic talent placement to ensure cost efficiency and timely execution.

About Gravity IT Resources

Gravity IT Resources, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with offices nationwide, is a leading Human Capital Management company. Recognized as an Inc. 5000 award winner for the past seven years and certified as a Great Place to Work for past four years, we are proud of our exceptional workplace culture. We’ve also been named on SIA’s Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms list for the last two consecutive years, highlighting our industry leadership and growth.

We offer flexible delivery models, including contract, contract-to-hire, direct hire, nearshore staff augmentation, managed team services, and executive search. Learn more about our practices, career opportunities, and culture at https://www.gravityitresources.com/ .

Media Relations Contact

Ali Schrader

Director of Marketing

Ali.Schrader@GravityITResources.com