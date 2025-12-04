New Survey of Scholarship Recipients Finds Persistent Mental Health Challenges Among LGBTQ+ College Students

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey of National Rainbow College Fund (NRCF) scholarship recipients shows significant and persistent mental health challenges and discrimination with many struggling to afford basic needs such as food, housing and transportation. To help address these issues, NRCF has launched a Student Advisory Council to ensure students have a formal voice in the future of the program, including the support and resources they need to succeed.

The online survey ran between October 22 and November 14 and was sent to 136 current NRCF scholarship recipients. NRCF received 98 responses, 92 percent from new scholarship recipients and 8 percent from returning scholars. These student attend campuses across California – from major metro areas like San Diego, Los Angeles and the Bay Area, as well as communities outside major city centers, including the Central Coast, Northern California and the Central Valley – with a small number studying out of state.

Among respondents, 79 percent reported experiencing anxiety in the past year and 63 percent reported depression. Nearly two-thirds said they are facing financial insecurity, and 43 percent reported food insecurity while enrolled in college. Many students also reported discrimination from peers, friends and family.

"These findings are heartbreaking," said Mark Stuart, NRCF Advisory Committee Member and President and CEO of San Diego Foundation, founder of NRCF. "When students are struggling just to stay enrolled, scholarships aren’t the whole solution. The Student Advisory Council is another way we’re putting students at the center of our response so their lived experiences directly shape how we support them."

Additional survey findings include:

30 percent of students reported struggling with eating disorders.

25 percent reported experiencing suicidal ideation, and 20 percent reported engaging in self-harm behaviors.

47 percent experienced or witnessed discrimination from other students.

38 percent faced discrimination from friends or family.

These findings underscore why NRCF created the Student Advisory Council: to ensure students most affected by these challenges have a direct role in shaping mental health support, scholarship processes and access to basic-needs resources.

The five Council members bring lived experience to the scholarship program and will serve in leadership roles to gather feedback from students, amplifying authentic student perspectives to NRCF leadership, campus partners, news media and the broader public.

Student Advisory Council Members

Abril Colin – California State University San Marcos

A freshman from Escondido studying to become a pediatric nurse, Abril served as primary caregiver for her two younger sisters from age 7. She uses her graphic design skills to create art that shatters the stigma of mental health.

Jorge Bernal – San Diego State University

A former foster youth from San Diego, Jorge aspires to become an environmental health and safety public official. Witnessing the devastating effects of wildfires and natural disasters inspired him to pursue work in disaster preparedness and climate change mitigation. He previously worked with his school board district and site council to improve test scores and school culture.

Samantha Rivera – University of California, Los Angeles

From Chula Vista, Samantha hopes to work in nursing or preventative medicine to give back to her community. As the oldest sibling in a single-parent household, she balanced driving her siblings to activities, managing household responsibilities, and excelling academically, serving as Vice President all four years of high school while interning at Scripps Mercy Chula Vista Hospital.

Bey Koch – Glendale Community College

A first-generation college student and adult reentry student from Los Angeles, Bey is pursuing a career in social work to become a licensed therapist specializing in LGBTQIA+ mental health. As a trans and neurodivergent case manager at a nonprofit, he has witnessed firsthand the urgent need for affirming, culturally competent mental health care.

Saivionn Williams – California State University Chico

From San Diego, Saivionn wants to pursue a dual career in accounting and real estate to help individuals and families in his community achieve financial stability and homeownership. Throughout his life, he has overcome significant challenges, including periods of homelessness during high school.

NRCF annually awards $2,500 per selected student. The application is open to all students and opens January 15, 2026, and closes March 5, 2026. San Diego Foundation prioritizes students' privacy throughout the application process. For more information or to apply, visit rainbowcollegefund.org.

About National College Rainbow Fund

National Rainbow College Fund is powered by San Diego Foundation, one of the largest community foundations in the U.S. and a leading scholarship provider in California. The fund supports efforts to reduce educational disparities for students who have faced barriers related to sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, and is open to all applicants and allies who support these principles.

About San Diego Foundation

San Diego Foundation believes in just, equitable and resilient communities where every San Diegan can prosper, thrive and feel like they belong. We partner with donors, nonprofits and regional leaders to co-create solutions that respond to community needs and strengthen San Diego. Since our founding in 1975, our community foundation has granted $1.8 billion to nonprofits to improve quality of life in San Diego County and beyond. Join us in commemorating 50 years of impact — and looking toward the next 50 — by learning more at SDFoundation.org.

