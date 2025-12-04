Mental Health Experts Available for a Variety of Mental Health Topics

New York, NY, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As newsrooms continue covering the growing mental health crisis, especially during the high-stress holiday season, Talkspace can connect you with licensed clinicians available for expert comment on a wide range of topics. These therapists bring deep specialization across anxiety, depression, trauma, family conflict, grief, work stress and seasonal challenges.

These expert clinicians are also available to comment on fast-moving mental health developments, from the expanding role of AI in therapy to new data on digital burnout and the worsening loneliness crisis. Experts can also speak to broader societal trends, including rising workplace stress and the growing mental health burden on parents and caregivers.

Same-day interviews and written commentary can often be accommodated.

Below is a spotlight on Talkspace experts and timely story angles they can support.

Famous Erwin, LMHC, LPC

Licensed in FL, GA, ID

Specialties: Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD, Trauma, Addiction/SUD, Couples

Populations: Older adults 65+, LGBTQ+, Men

Story Idea:

“Why Men Experience Anxiety Differently, and What Clinicians Wish Everyone Knew About Male Mental Health.” Erwin can speak to gender-based stigma, emotional expression patterns, and how men’s anxiety often presents as irritability, withdrawal, or overwork.

Karmen Smith, LCSW (Child Welfare) / Doctorate of Divinity in Pastoral Counseling

Licensed in NV

Specialties: Anxiety, Depression, PTSD, Trauma, Family Dynamics, Spiritual Crisis, Physical Illness & Mental Health Intersections

Populations: Older adults 65+, LGBTQ+, Women in Midlife, Parents

Story Idea:

“When Trauma Shows Up as a Spiritual Crisis: How Clinicians Help People Navigate Meaning, Identity, and Mental Health.” Smith can discuss the mind-body-spirit connection, how trauma impacts belief systems and strategies for grounding clients experiencing existential distress.

Cynthia Catchings, PhD, LCSW-S, LCSWC, LMSSW, CMHIMP, CCRS, CMS, CLYL, CFTP

Licensed in TX, MD, VA; Spanish-Speaking

Specialties: Anxiety, Depression, OCD, PTSD, Trauma, Couples

Populations: LGBTQ+, Military Service Members & Veterans, Military Spouses/Partners, Women in Midlife, Parents

Story Idea:

“The Mental Health Realities of Military Families: What Civilians Often Miss About Constant Transition and Reintegration.” Dr. Catchings can explain emotional cycles during deployment, identity strain in military spouses and evidence-based approaches to building resilience.

Bisma Anwar, LMHC, LPC, Head of Talkspace’s Council of Experts

Licensed in NY, NJ, PA, MN

Specialties: Anxiety, Depression, PTSD, Trauma, Family Dynamics, Work-Related Stress

Populations: Teens, Parents

Story Idea:

“Holiday Burnout in Teens and Parents: Why Stress Spikes in December and How to Break the Cycle.” Anwar can comment on family conflict, academic pressure before winter break, social comparison and healthy ways for parents to set expectations.

To Arrange an Interview

For interview requests, written quotes, or background guidance, please contact:

Talkspace experts are available for on-deadline, expert commentary for trend pieces, breaking news, lifestyle features, holiday mental health service stories, data-driven reporting and deep-dive features.