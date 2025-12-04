Zhittya Genesis Medicine Announces Initial Results Suggesting Potential Reversal of Type 2 Diabetes in Human Study

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhittya Genesis Medicine today announced promising initial results from a human medical research study using its proprietary FGF-1 therapy that appears to reverse type 2 diabetes. This 100-person study, conducted at a Las Vegas medical clinic, builds on a prior 25-person study where all participants dosed with FGF-1 achieved non-diabetic status.

The findings suggest that intranasally delivered FGF-1 may reverse type 2 diabetes by targeting dysfunctional glucose-sensing neurons in the brain. Zhittya has already dosed 20 patients in this 100-person study, with the majority showing normalization of blood glucose levels and a reduction in their existing medication regimen.

Zhittya views type 2 diabetes as a neurological disorder where these neurons fail to manage and/or regulate blood sugar effectively. FGF-1 is an angiogenic growth factor that promotes the formation of new blood vessels. Zhittya Genesis Medicine believes that by reestablishing blood flow to glucose-sensing neurons, the body is able to effectively regulate blood sugar in those patients suffering from Type-2 Diabetes.

Supporting Research from Leading Institutions

Zhittya's approach is supported by animal studies showing that FGF-1 administration into the brain appears to reverse Type 2 diabetes in diabetic models. Similar observations have come from other institutions:

Salk Institute : In a 2014 study, researchers found that a single injection of FGF-1 restored normal blood sugar levels in diabetic mice for over two days (Suh, J. M., et al. Endocrinization of FGF1 produces a neomorphic and potent insulin sensitizer. Nature, 2014; https://www.salk.edu/news-release/one-injection-stops-diabetes-in-its-tracks/).

: In a 2014 study, researchers found that a single injection of FGF-1 restored normal blood sugar levels in diabetic mice for over two days (Suh, J. M., et al. Endocrinization of FGF1 produces a neomorphic and potent insulin sensitizer. Nature, 2014; https://www.salk.edu/news-release/one-injection-stops-diabetes-in-its-tracks/). Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) : HHMI investigator Ronald Evans at the Salk Institute demonstrated in 2022 that FGF-1 regulates blood sugar independently of insulin, even in insulin-resistant models (Sancar, G., et al. FGF1 and insulin control lipolysis by convergent pathways. Cell Metabolism, 2022; https://www.salk.edu/news-release/salk-researchers-find-a-new-route-for-regulating-blood-sugar-levels-independent-of-insulin/).

: HHMI investigator Ronald Evans at the Salk Institute demonstrated in 2022 that FGF-1 regulates blood sugar independently of insulin, even in insulin-resistant models (Sancar, G., et al. FGF1 and insulin control lipolysis by convergent pathways. Cell Metabolism, 2022; https://www.salk.edu/news-release/salk-researchers-find-a-new-route-for-regulating-blood-sugar-levels-independent-of-insulin/). Yale University : Fibroblast growth factor-1 (FGF1) and FGF19 have been shown to improve glucose metabolism in diabetic rodents. These data demonstrate that ICV infusion of FGF19 or FGF1 promotes similar, insulin-independent plasma glucose-lowering effects in T1D rodents acutely through suppression of the HPA axis resulting in reduced rates of lipolysis, hepatic acetyl CoA content, PC activity and hepatic glucose production.(Perry R., et al.FGF1 and FGF19 reverse diabetes by suppression of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis. https://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms7980)

: Fibroblast growth factor-1 (FGF1) and FGF19 have been shown to improve glucose metabolism in diabetic rodents. These data demonstrate that ICV infusion of FGF19 or FGF1 promotes similar, insulin-independent plasma glucose-lowering effects in T1D rodents acutely through suppression of the HPA axis resulting in reduced rates of lipolysis, hepatic acetyl CoA content, PC activity and hepatic glucose production.(Perry R., et al.FGF1 and FGF19 reverse diabetes by suppression of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis. https://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms7980) University of Washington. Researchers reported that a single intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection of FGF1 at a dose one-tenth of that needed for systemic anti-diabetic efficacy induces sustained diabetes remission in both mouse and rat models of T2D. This anti-diabetic effect is not secondary to weight loss, does not increase the risk of hypoglycemia, and involves a novel and incompletely understood mechanism for increasing glucose clearance from the bloodstream. (Scarlett et al. Central injection of fibroblast growth factor 1 induces sustained remission of diabetic hyperglycemia in rodents. https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.4101)





These independent studies highlight FGF-1's potential as a transformative therapy.

Study Progress and Enrollment

Zhittya has established a dedicated website to recruit participants. As of December 4, 2025, 20 Type 2 Diabetes patients have been dosed in the 100-person study, with 80 spots remaining. Interested individuals can visit cure-diabetes.org for details.

Type 2 diabetes affects over 40 million people in the United States and Canada, accounting for 25% of U.S. healthcare spending. It leads to severe complications including heart disease, strokes, foot ulcers, and blindness.

Zhittya is thrilled with the early progress toward a potential cure after years of dedicated research.

Join the Breakthrough

Zhittya Genesis Medicine is enrolling participants for this and future studies. Contact us to participate.

Contact:

Dan Montano

Chief Executive Officer

Zhittya Genesis Medicine

702-790-9980

dan@zhittyamedicine.com

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine

Zhittya Genesis Medicine is a biotechnology leader in regenerative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases based in Las Vegas, Nevada and at the Nevada Center for Applied Research in Reno, Nevada. By harnessing the body's healing mechanisms, the company develops treatments that aim to reverse disease progression rather than merely manage symptoms, offering hope for Type 2 Diabetes and other conditions.