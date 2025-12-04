Holistic Roasters and Swiss Water® Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. Partner To Launch The World’s First Biodynamic® Decaf

MONTREAL, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holistic Roasters, a leading Demeter-certified coffee roaster, announced the launch of its Biodynamic® Décaf, a new product developed in partnership with Swiss Water® Process. This launch marks a significant milestone, ensuring that consumers dedicated to regenerative and toxin-free lifestyles can now enjoy a clean, in-house roasted decaf free from chemical solvents, aligning with both brands’ uncompromising standards for purity and sustainability.

Commitment to Clean Coffee and Regenerative Agriculture

The new Biodynamic Décaf directly reflects the mission of Holistic Roasters to use coffee as a force for positive change. The green coffee used in Biodynamic Décaf is regeneratively grown in Honduras by the Demeter-certified producers of the 18 Conejo Farming Collective, beginning its life in living, self-sustaining ecosystems where soil vitality is prioritized. With more than a decade of specialty coffee experience, our role as a Demeter certified roastery enables us to work toward enriching soil vitality, protecting biodiversity, and ensuring integrity through complete, origin-to-cup control. This commitment guarantees that every certified Biodynamic and Organic coffee bean is grown using regenerative, toxin-free practices, supporting farming communities resulting in a healthier, more transparent cup for the consumer.



"For years, health-conscious coffee lovers have had to choose between a clean, chemical-free cup and the rich flavor of specialty coffee," said Pete Currie, Sales & Marketing Manager at Holistic Roasters. "By partnering with Swiss Water® Process and the 18 Conejo Collective, we’ve bridged that gap. We aren't just removing caffeine from our Biodynamic Coffee; we are preserving the vitality of the soil and the integrity of the coffee."

Purity Guaranteed: The Swiss Water Partnership

The decision to partner with the renowned Swiss Water® Process was driven by an uncompromising commitment to quality and transparency. The Swiss Water® Process uses only water, temperature, and time to remove 99.9% of the caffeine gently and safely, making it the best chemical-free method for the highest-quality Biodynamic green coffee beans. This partnership ensures the decaffeinated product adheres to the same rigorous standards as the company’s caffeinated Biodynamic coffees, which are all third party lab-tested for contaminants, including mold, mycotoxins and heavy metals.



“As the original chemical free decaffeination method and the first to be certified organic, we have always pushed boundaries when it comes to sustainability,” said Mike Strumpf, Senior Director of Coffee at Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee. “Our process shines with high quality coffees, so it’s exciting to partner with Holistic Roasters to bring forward this exceptional decaf and help drive this movement focused on clean choices without compromising quality.”

Biodynamic Décaf is now available in the U.S. and Canada, and can be purchased exclusively through the Holistic Roasters website at Biodynamic Coffee , as well as select retailers .

About Holistic Roasters



Holistic Roasters is a Demeter-certified coffee roaster dedicated to sourcing and roasting the world’s best Biodynamic and regeneratively grown Organic coffees. Operating with an origin-to-cup philosophy, the company emphasizes equitable farmer partnerships, third party lab testing, and environmental sustainability, ensuring a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient coffee for the consumer.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

The proprietary Swiss Water® Process uses only water, time and temperature— never any solvents that may leave chemical residuals—to gently remove caffeine. We couple this with an unrelenting focus on preserving the origin flavors and characteristics of the coffee, achieved through advanced scientific systems and controls. The result is amazing coffee that is 99.9% caffeine free, that you can enjoy at any time of day.

The Swiss Water® Process is trusted and recognized globally for high quality. Swiss Water is a certified organic processor by the Organic Crop Improvement Association. Swiss Water® Process decaffeinated green coffees are sold to leading specialty roaster-retailers, specialty coffee importers, commercial coffee roasters, and regional distributors in more than 60 countries around the world.



Media Contact:

Pete Currie, Marketing & Sales Manager

Holistic Roasters Inc.

Email: pete.currie@holisticroasters.com

Erin Reed, Director of Marketing

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Email: ereed@swisswater.com

