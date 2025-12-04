Sheer Logistics Recognized with an Honorable Mention in the Inaugural 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL)

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheer Logistics, a leading provider of 4PL/Managed Services, innovative integration technologies, and multi-modal transportation capacity solutions today announced it has received an Honorable Mention in the inaugural 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL). Sheer was previously recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Fourth-Party Logistics.

In Sheer Logistics’ view, this recognition reflects the company’s differentiation as a native 4PL with the scale that matters to serve the needs of midmarket shippers- companies that are critical contributors to the global economy but are often underserved and overlooked by the industry’s largest 4PLs. Sheer combines an integration first approach, powered by its SheerExchange integration platform and Sheer TMS, unifying data across ERP, WMS, carrier, and partner ecosystems to deliver a real-time control tower view of cost, service, and risk.

“Midmarket shippers deserve access to robust, enterprise capabilities,” said Joel Gard, CEO at Sheer Logistics. “With Sheer, shippers gain a true extension of their team through data-driven planning and execution, continuous optimization, and enhanced supply chain visibility and control. We believe earning an Honorable Mention in the first Magic Quadrant™ for 4PL is a testament to our approach and the value we create for our partners.”

In addition to its advanced integration and TMS technology, Sheer’s 4PL and Managed Transportation Services span network design and analytics, carrier strategy and procurement, transportation planning and execution, freight audit and pay, and ongoing performance management. The company partners with shippers across industries, including food and beverage, manufacturing, retail and consumer products, chemicals, and more, to reduce cost to serve, improve on-time performance, and derisk complex supply chains.

About Sheer Logistics

Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by shippers competing in today’s marketplace, Sheer Logistics offers customized solutions that help companies optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and improve efficiency while gaining visibility to actionable business intelligence that empowers better decision-making.

The company’s proven capabilities include flexible 4PL/Managed Transportation Services, the powerful Sheer TMS (Transportation Management System), SheerExchange, Sheer’s proprietary advanced supply chain integration platform, supply chain consulting, and multi-modal capacity solutions.

By leveraging innovative technologies and a team of experienced logistics professionals, Sheer Logistics provides businesses with the tools and expertise they need to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. With a focus on building long-term relationships through transparency, trust and providing exceptional customer service, Sheer Logistics is dedicated to helping our customers succeed and drive profitable growth.

