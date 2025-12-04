ACWA Awards $10,000 Water Law & Policy Scholarship 

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today announced the winner of its 2025 Stephen K. Hall Water Law & Policy scholarship. Oliver Slosser, a law student at University of California, Los Angeles, was selected from a group of exemplary applicants to receive $10,000 to put toward his school tuition costs.

Slosser, Engineering Program Manager at Las Virgenes Municipal Water District and leader of the $466 million Pure Water Project, combines technical expertise with a passion for sustainable water solutions and looks forward to advancing his impact through studies at UCLA.

The scholarship was announced at the 2025 ACWA Fall Conference & Expo in San Diego, where water professionals from throughout California gathered for programs and panel discussions on a variety of key water issues.

“ACWA and its funding partners continue to invest in exceptional graduate-level students who are shaping the future of our industry,” said ACWA President Cathy Green. “We are proud to present this year’s scholarship to Oliver, whose dedication to advancing recycled water infrastructure and ensuring sustainable water solutions exemplifies the next generation of water leaders.”

The scholarship was established in 2007 in honor of former ACWA Executive Director Steve Hall, who passed away in 2010 after a lengthy battle with ALS.

For more information about ACWA’s scholarship programs, including its three undergraduate scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387