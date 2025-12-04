Mission Produce® to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, December 18, 2025

OXNARD, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31, 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, December 18, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-9039 or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8470. A replay of the call will be available through January 1, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13751793.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce (Nasdaq: AVO) is a global leader in the worldwide fresh produce business, delivering fresh Hass avocados and mangos to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and today also markets mangos and grows blueberries as part of its diversified portfolio. The Company is vertically integrated and owns five state-of-the-art packing facilities across the U.S., Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. With sourcing capabilities across 20+ premium growing regions, the company provides a year-round supply of premium fresh fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes strategically positioned forward distribution centers across key markets throughout North America, China, Europe, and the UK, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

