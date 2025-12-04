Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter Earnings Per Share Increased to $0.55 from $0.06 last year

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the third quarter ended November 1, 2025.

Net sales for the third quarter ended November 1, 2025 (13 weeks) increased 7.5% to $239.1 million from $222.5 million in the third quarter ended November 2, 2024 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended November 1, 2025, increased 7.6% on top of a 7.5% increase in the year ago period. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $9.2 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025 we benefitted from one-time discrete tax items which increased diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.09.

Total net sales for the nine months (39 weeks) ending November 1, 2025 increased 4.5% to $637.7 million from $610.0 million reported for the nine months (39 weeks) ending November 2, 2024. Comparable sales increased 5.3% for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 1, 2025. Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was $6.2 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to a net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 of $16.5 million, or $0.86 per share. The first nine months of 2025 was negatively impacted by $3.6 million, or approximately $0.15 per share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California.

On November 1, 2025, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $104.5 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $99.3 million on November 2, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by $50.5 million of cash flow from operations and the release of $3.0 million in restricted cash, partially offset by $38.3 million related to share repurchases and $12.5 million of capital expenditures. The Company repurchased 0.3 million shares during the third quarter of 2025 at an average cost including commission of $18.61 per share and a total cost of $5.4 million. Fiscal year-to-date through November 1, 2025, the Company has repurchased 2.7 million shares at an average cost including commission of $14.18 per share and a total cost of $38.3 million. $1.7 million remains on the current open repurchase authorization.

“We achieved our best third quarter in several years,” said Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc. “High-single digit comparable sales growth and strong full price selling drove meaningful gross margin expansion, which combined with good expense management, resulted in a significant improvement in profitability. The work we have done enhancing our brand and merchandise assortments continues to resonate with our consumers, especially in North America, evidenced by the sharp sequential increase in the region’s comparable sales trends to double digits. Importantly, the holiday season is off to a strong start with overall comps up 6.6% fourth quarter-to-date and up 8.7% over the Black Friday to Cyber Monday timeframe. While the overall consumer environment remains choppy, we are encouraged by the pace of our business and are increasingly confident in delivering a solid finish to fiscal 2025 and building on our progress next year.”

Fourth Quarter To-Date

Fourth quarter-to-date total sales for the 31 days ending December 2, 2025 increased 7.5%, compared with the same 31-day period in the prior year ended December 3, 2024. Total comparable sales for the 31-day period ending December 2, 2025, increased 6.6% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending January 31, 2026. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $291 to $296 million representing sales growth of 4.0% to 6.0%. Consolidated operating margins are expected to be between 8.0% and 8.5% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.97 to $1.07.

The Company opened 6 new stores in fiscal 2025, including 5 stores in North America and 1 store in Australia.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of November 29, 2025, we operated 728 stores, including 569 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 85 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

November 1,

2025 % of Sales November 2,

2024

% of Sales Net sales $ 239,132 100.0 % $ 222,475 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 149,329 62.4 % 144,161 64.8 % Gross profit 89,803 37.6 % 78,314 35.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 78,030 32.7 % 75,946 34.1 % Operating profit 11,773 4.9 % 2,368 1.1 % Interest income, net 881 0.3 % 1,013 0.4 % Other expense, net (265 ) 0.0 % (217 ) 0.0 % Profit, before income taxes 12,389 5.2 % 3,164 1.5 % Provision for income taxes 3,229 1.4 % 2,005 0.9 % Net income $ 9,160 3.8 % $ 1,159 0.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.06 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share Basic 16,205 18,463 Diluted 16,653 18,881 Nine Months Ended November 1,

2025 % of Sales November 2,

2024

% of Sales Net sales $ 637,749 100.0 % $ 610,042 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 416,613 65.3 % 408,035 66.9 % Gross profit 221,136 34.7 % 202,007 33.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 229,128 36.0 % 220,187 36.0 % Operating loss (7,992 ) -1.3 % (18,180 ) -2.9 % Interest income, net 3,889 0.6 % 3,463 0.4 % Other income (expense), net 1,630 0.3 % (1,163 ) 0.0 % Loss, before income taxes (2,473 ) -0.4 % (15,880 ) -2.5 % Provision for income taxes 3,700 0.6 % 587 0.1 % Net loss $ (6,173 ) -1.0 % $ (16,467 ) -2.6 % Basic loss per share $ (0.36 ) $ (0.86 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.36 ) $ (0.86 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share: Basic 17,002 19,070 Diluted 17,002 19,070





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) November 1,

2025 February 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,140 $ 112,668 $ 48,542 Marketable securities 24,327 34,890 50,760 Receivables 13,762 12,825 14,927 Inventories 180,729 146,648 187,230 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,071 15,354 16,923 Total current assets 315,029 322,385 318,382 Fixed assets, net 74,072 80,178 84,783 Operating lease right-of-use assets 194,742 183,235 192,721 Goodwill 15,367 15,258 15,376 Intangible assets, net 14,962 13,577 14,224 Deferred tax assets, net 6,845 8,684 8,553 Other long-term assets 12,093 11,564 11,935 Total long-term assets 318,081 312,496 327,592 Total assets $ 633,110 $ 634,881 $ 645,974 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 72,536 $ 49,389 $ 72,537 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 21,812 21,962 18,965 Operating lease liabilities 54,369 56,009 59,084 Other current liabilities 24,071 28,154 19,527 Total current liabilities 172,788 155,514 170,113 Long-term operating lease liabilities 154,687 143,812 151,981 Other long-term liabilities 7,093 6,578 6,792 Total long-term liabilities 161,780 150,390 158,773 Total liabilities 334,568 305,904 328,886 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 16,950 shares issued and outstanding at November 1, 2025 and 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025 209,544 203,581 201,853 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,403 ) (23,778 ) (19,185 ) Retained earnings 104,401 149,174 134,420 Total shareholders’ equity 298,542 328,977 317,088 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 633,110 $ 634,881 $ 645,974





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended November 1,

2025 November 2,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,173 ) $ (16,467 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 15,996 16,507 Noncash lease expense 47,757 48,424 Deferred taxes 1,871 (324 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,444 5,110 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,254 535 Other (347 ) 1,378 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 2,668 484 Inventories (30,590 ) (59,401 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,635 ) (152 ) Trade accounts payable 22,133 31,956 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (705 ) 540 Income taxes payable (3,575 ) (578 ) Operating lease liabilities (52,492 ) (55,565 ) Other liabilities (3,801 ) (6,437 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,195 ) (33,990 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (7,536 ) (10,012 ) Purchases of marketable securities (12,114 ) (1,967 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 24,714 34,077 Net cash provided by investing activities 5,064 22,098 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 6,894 3,220 Payments on revolving credit facilities (6,894 ) (3,220 ) Proceeds from the issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 711 736 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (192 ) (130 ) Repurchase of common stock, including taxes (38,253 ) (25,206 ) Net cash used in financing activities (37,734 ) (24,600 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,362 (242 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (35,503 ) (36,734 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 121,529 94,284 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 86,026 $ 57,550 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 5,747 $ 1,961 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 692 2,218 Accrual for repurchase of common stock 347 -

