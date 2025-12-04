Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter Earnings Per Share Increased to $0.55 from $0.06 last year
Third Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 7.6%
North American Third Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 10.0%
Fourth Quarter To-Date Comparable Sales Up 6.6%

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the third quarter ended November 1, 2025.

Net sales for the third quarter ended November 1, 2025 (13 weeks) increased 7.5% to $239.1 million from $222.5 million in the third quarter ended November 2, 2024 (13 weeks).   Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended November 1, 2025, increased 7.6% on top of a 7.5% increase in the year ago period. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $9.2 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025 we benefitted from one-time discrete tax items which increased diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.09.

Total net sales for the nine months (39 weeks) ending November 1, 2025 increased 4.5% to $637.7 million from $610.0 million reported for the nine months (39 weeks) ending November 2, 2024. Comparable sales increased 5.3% for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 1, 2025. Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was $6.2 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to a net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 of $16.5 million, or $0.86 per share. The first nine months of 2025 was negatively impacted by $3.6 million, or approximately $0.15 per share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California.

On November 1, 2025, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $104.5 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $99.3 million on November 2, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by $50.5 million of cash flow from operations and the release of $3.0 million in restricted cash, partially offset by $38.3 million related to share repurchases and $12.5 million of capital expenditures. The Company repurchased 0.3 million shares during the third quarter of 2025 at an average cost including commission of $18.61 per share and a total cost of $5.4 million. Fiscal year-to-date through November 1, 2025, the Company has repurchased 2.7 million shares at an average cost including commission of $14.18 per share and a total cost of $38.3 million. $1.7 million remains on the current open repurchase authorization.

“We achieved our best third quarter in several years,” said Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc. “High-single digit comparable sales growth and strong full price selling drove meaningful gross margin expansion, which combined with good expense management, resulted in a significant improvement in profitability. The work we have done enhancing our brand and merchandise assortments continues to resonate with our consumers, especially in North America, evidenced by the sharp sequential increase in the region’s comparable sales trends to double digits. Importantly, the holiday season is off to a strong start with overall comps up 6.6% fourth quarter-to-date and up 8.7% over the Black Friday to Cyber Monday timeframe. While the overall consumer environment remains choppy, we are encouraged by the pace of our business and are increasingly confident in delivering a solid finish to fiscal 2025 and building on our progress next year.”

Fourth Quarter To-Date

Fourth quarter-to-date total sales for the 31 days ending December 2, 2025 increased 7.5%, compared with the same 31-day period in the prior year ended December 3, 2024. Total comparable sales for the 31-day period ending December 2, 2025, increased 6.6% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending January 31, 2026. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $291 to $296 million representing sales growth of 4.0% to 6.0%. Consolidated operating margins are expected to be between 8.0% and 8.5% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.97 to $1.07.

The Company opened 6 new stores in fiscal 2025, including 5 stores in North America and 1 store in Australia.

Conference call Information

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (Registration Link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of November 29, 2025, we operated 728 stores, including 569 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 85 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

  
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended
 November 1,
2025		 % of Sales November 2,
2024
 % of Sales
Net sales$239,132  100.0% $222,475  100.0%
Cost of goods sold 149,329  62.4%  144,161  64.8%
Gross profit 89,803  37.6%  78,314  35.2%
Selling, general and administrative expenses 78,030  32.7%  75,946  34.1%
Operating profit 11,773  4.9%  2,368  1.1%
Interest income, net 881  0.3%  1,013  0.4%
Other expense, net (265) 0.0%  (217) 0.0%
Profit, before income taxes 12,389  5.2%  3,164  1.5%
Provision for income taxes 3,229  1.4%  2,005  0.9%
Net income$9,160  3.8% $1,159  0.6%
Basic earnings per share$0.57    $0.06   
Diluted earnings per share$0.55    $0.06   
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share       
Basic 16,205     18,463   
Diluted 16,653     18,881   
          
 Nine Months Ended
 November 1,
2025		 % of Sales November 2,
2024
 % of Sales
Net sales$637,749  100.0% $610,042  100.0%
Cost of goods sold 416,613  65.3%  408,035  66.9%
Gross profit 221,136  34.7%  202,007  33.1%
Selling, general and administrative expenses 229,128  36.0%  220,187  36.0%
Operating loss (7,992) -1.3%  (18,180) -2.9%
Interest income, net 3,889  0.6%  3,463  0.4%
Other income (expense), net 1,630  0.3%  (1,163) 0.0%
Loss, before income taxes (2,473) -0.4%  (15,880) -2.5%
Provision for income taxes 3,700  0.6%  587  0.1%
Net loss$(6,173) -1.0% $(16,467) -2.6%
Basic loss per share$(0.36)   $(0.86)  
Diluted loss per share$(0.36)   $(0.86)  
Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share:         
Basic 17,002     19,070   
Diluted 17,002     19,070   
          


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
      
 November 1,
2025		 February 1,
2025		 November 2,
2024
 (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$80,140  $112,668  $48,542 
Marketable securities 24,327   34,890   50,760 
Receivables 13,762   12,825   14,927 
Inventories 180,729   146,648   187,230 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,071   15,354   16,923 
Total current assets 315,029   322,385   318,382 
Fixed assets, net 74,072   80,178   84,783 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 194,742   183,235   192,721 
Goodwill 15,367   15,258   15,376 
Intangible assets, net 14,962   13,577   14,224 
Deferred tax assets, net 6,845   8,684   8,553 
Other long-term assets 12,093   11,564   11,935 
Total long-term assets 318,081   312,496   327,592 
Total assets$633,110  $634,881  $645,974 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity     
Current liabilities     
Trade accounts payable$72,536  $49,389  $72,537 
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 21,812   21,962   18,965 
Operating lease liabilities 54,369   56,009   59,084 
Other current liabilities 24,071   28,154   19,527 
Total current liabilities 172,788   155,514   170,113 
Long-term operating lease liabilities 154,687   143,812   151,981 
Other long-term liabilities 7,093   6,578   6,792 
Total long-term liabilities 161,780   150,390   158,773 
Total liabilities 334,568   305,904   328,886 
      
Shareholders’ equity     
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding        
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 16,950 shares issued and outstanding at November 1, 2025 and 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025 209,544   203,581   201,853 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,403)  (23,778)  (19,185)
Retained earnings 104,401   149,174   134,420 
Total shareholders’ equity 298,542   328,977   317,088 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$633,110  $634,881  $645,974 
            


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
  
 Nine Months Ended
 November 1,
2025		 November 2,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(6,173) $(16,467)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation, amortization and accretion 15,996   16,507 
Noncash lease expense 47,757   48,424 
Deferred taxes 1,871   (324)
Stock-based compensation expense 5,444   5,110 
Impairment of long-lived assets 1,254   535 
Other (347)  1,378 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Receivables 2,668   484 
Inventories (30,590)  (59,401)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,635)  (152)
Trade accounts payable 22,133   31,956 
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (705)  540 
Income taxes payable (3,575)  (578)
Operating lease liabilities (52,492)  (55,565)
Other liabilities (3,801)  (6,437)
Net cash used in operating activities (4,195)  (33,990)
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Additions to fixed assets (7,536)  (10,012)
Purchases of marketable securities (12,114)  (1,967)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 24,714   34,077 
Net cash provided by investing activities 5,064   22,098 
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 6,894   3,220 
Payments on revolving credit facilities (6,894)  (3,220)
Proceeds from the issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 711   736 
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (192)  (130)
Repurchase of common stock, including taxes (38,253)  (25,206)
Net cash used in financing activities (37,734)  (24,600)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,362   (242)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (35,503)  (36,734)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 121,529   94,284 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$86,026  $57,550 
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:   
Cash paid during the period for income taxes$5,747  $1,961 
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 692   2,218 
Accrual for repurchase of common stock 347   - 
    
    

