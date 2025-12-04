Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWL) securities between February 6, 2025 and November 16, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Blue Owl was experiencing a meaningful pressure on its asset base from BDC redemptions; (2) that, as a result, the Company was facing undisclosed liquidity issues; (3) that, as a result, the Company would be likely to limit or halt redemptions of certain BDCs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Blue Owl should contact the Firm prior to the February 2, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .