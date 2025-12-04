FactSet Tapped by Amazon for Cloud-Ready Market Intelligence

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, announced today that its trusted market intelligence is now available via Amazon Quick Research.

Built for AI leaders with CTO, CIO, and similar designations who are managing enterprise-level AI strategy, Quick Research offers a bridge between a client’s existing FactSet subscription and that same client’s AWS cloud platform, streamlining the research process and eliminating hours spent manually uploading to the cloud.

“FactSet was a first mover on AI and that legacy of innovation continues with our support of Amazon Quick Research,” said John Costigan, Chief Data Officer at FactSet. “With over 40 years of industry leadership in the market data space, we know from experience how important it is to meet our clients right where they are. Amazon Quick Research and other FactSet cloud- and AI-ready offerings are built specifically for any FactSet clients who are on the cutting-edge of AI innovation and thus deploying their own enterprise AI strategies. Amazon Quick Research is the connective tissue between FactSet data and an enterprise AWS cloud offering.”

For more information about Quick Research, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/quicksuite/research/. A compendium of FactSet AI offerings is available at: https://www.factset.com/ai. Clients with existing FactSet data subscriptions can begin using Quick Research immediately.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving approximately 9,000 global clients and over 237,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

