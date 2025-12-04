California Water Service Group Marks Half a Decade as One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, Newsweek has named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies.” Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, honored Group with the 2026 designation for the utility’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and corporate citizenship.

Group was one of four investor-owned water utilities ranked in the Energy & Utilities category. The 2026 list spans 14 industries and recognizes the top 600 out of the 2,000 largest public companies by revenue with headquarters in the United States.

This year’s recipients were selected based on 30 publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and other reports, along with independent survey results from U.S. residents. The KPIs centered around environmental, social, and governance performance, while the survey asked respondents about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“At California Water Service Group, we believe in doing the right thing for our customers, communities, employees, stockholders, and the environment,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO. “We appreciate Newsweek affirming our efforts to be a responsible corporate citizen and for recognizing us for half a decade now.”

The full listing is published at rankings.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2026.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility operating exclusively in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

ykingman@calwater.com

310-257-1434