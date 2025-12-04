LPL Financial Celebrates 15 Years as a Public Company with Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA), one of the fastest-growing wealth management firms in the U.S. and the parent corporation of LPL Financial LLC, will commemorate the 15th anniversary of its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, December 8, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Chief Executive Officer Rich Steinmeier will be joined by members of the Board of Directors, the LPL leadership team and select 15-year-tenured employees to ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

Since going public on November 18, 2010, LPL has reshaped the wealth management landscape through its advisor-first approach and a relentless commitment to making financial advice accessible to everyone.

A Journey of Growth and Impact

Over the past 15 years, LPL has delivered exceptional growth and value for advisors, institutions and shareholders, including the following meaningful achievements:

Nearly tripled the number of advisors served, growing from approximately 12,000 in 2010 to more than 32,000 today.

Grown brokerage and advisory client assets 1 at approximately a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), increasing from approximately $300 billion in 2010 to over $2.3 trillion in 2025.

at approximately a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), increasing from approximately $300 billion in 2010 to over $2.3 trillion in 2025. Driven stock price appreciation at nearly a 20% CAGR, rising from $30 per share at IPO to more than $360 per share today.



This remarkable growth is a testament to LPL’s unwavering vision and the dedication of its people, who together have built a culture of innovation and excellence. By consistently investing in leading-edge technology, elevating service capabilities and championing a values-driven environment, LPL has empowered its advisor community while remaining steadfast in its advisor-first mission.

Celebrating Advisors and Community

“The ‘A’ in our ticker symbol, LPLA, stands for ‘Advisor,’” said CEO Rich Steinmeier in remarks at Nasdaq. “Advisors have always been at the heart of our business. Their success is our success, and together, we've created a strong community that empowers thousands of advisors to thrive in helping millions of Americans pursue their financial goals.”



“LPL’s initial public offering represented the ultimate ‘What if you could?’ opportunity,” said Chairman of the Board Jim Putnam. “We had the vision, the right team and the determination to redefine the future of financial advice. I am deeply proud of our journey and continually inspired by the leadership and talent driving us toward even greater impact.”



Monday's Nasdaq bell ringing is yet another milestone in LPL’s vision to be the best firm in wealth management — delivering personalized solutions, empowering advisors with cutting-edge technology and expanding access to financial advice for all.

Explore LPL’s journey from its founding in 1968 to becoming a Fortune 500 leader in independent wealth management through an interactive timeline, now available on LPL.com.

Event Details

The ceremony will take place at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET. A livestream and recording will be available at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(402) 740-2047

1 Brokerage and advisory client assets serviced or custodied