AlphaTime Acquisition Corp and HCYC Holding Company Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement

New York, NY, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ATMC) (the “Company” or “AlphaTime”), a special purpose acquisition company, and HCYC Holding Company (“HCYC”), an intermediary insurance brokerage company, today announced the registration statement on Form F-4, as amended (the “Registration Statement”), in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”), became effective.

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will operate under the name HCYC Holding Company and intends to list its ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘HCYC’.

The Registration Statement, which includes the proxy statement/prospectus, provides detailed information regarding the proposed Business Combination and the related shareholder vote, and is available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov.

About AlphaTime Acquisition Corp

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company, the company intends to focus its search on businesses throughout Asia.

About HCYC Holding Company

HCYC conducts its insurance brokerage operations through its subsidiary, namely, HCYC Wealth Management (ASIA) Company Limited, a company formed under the laws of Hong Kong (“HCYC Asia”). HCYC Asia has been in Hong Kong for a period of thirteen years. HCYC Asia holds a professional insurance brokerage license, allowing it to operate within Hong Kong's insurance sector.

HCYC Asia partners with multiple insurance companies, such as AXA China Region Insurance Co Ltd, AIA International Limited, Prudential Hong Kong Limited, FTLife Insurance Company Limited. HCYC actively leverages the resources and technological expertise of these business partners, with the aim of delivering professional, customized, and value-added services to both individual and corporate clients. HCYC believes this approach provides them, and HCYC Hong Kong, with a distinct advantage in the marketplace.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding future plans, expectations, or objectives of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Gan Kim Hai

Chief Executive Officer

hai@alphatimespac.com