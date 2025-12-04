Toll Brothers Announces New Rivercrest Townhome Community Coming Soon to Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Rivercrest, is coming soon to Reno, Nevada. This exclusive enclave of luxury townhomes will offer home shoppers an exceptional opportunity to live in the historic Old Southwest neighborhood, just steps from the Truckee River and the vibrant Riverwalk District. Sales are anticipated to begin in early 2026.

Rivercrest will feature three meticulously crafted townhome designs ranging from 1,724 to 1,899 square feet, each with versatile second-floor lofts, spacious great rooms, and impressive primary bedroom suites with walk-in closets. Full-length driveways and two-car attached garages will provide convenience and functionality for homeowners. Homes within Rivercrest will feature Designer Appointed Collections from the Toll Brothers Design Studio, a selection of fixtures and finishes in an array of design styles for a complete designer-inspired look.





"Rivercrest represents a unique opportunity to live in one of Reno's most desirable locations, surrounded by urban convenience and natural beauty," said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. "With thoughtfully designed townhomes, a selection of designer features already included, and a prime location near the Truckee River, this community will provide an exceptional lifestyle for our homeowners."





Residents will enjoy world-class options for recreation and entertainment just a stroll or short drive away, while tree-lined streets and meandering riverbanks add a tranquil touch to the area’s bustling appeal. Rivercrest is within walking distance to the unique shops and eateries, lively events, and thriving local arts scene in the Riverwalk District. Idlewild Park, with its Food Truck Fridays and Riverside Farmers Market, is also within walking distance to the community.

This future Toll Brothers community will be located at 2650 Deweese Loop in Reno. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Rivercrest, call (855) 400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/NV.





