Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Nomination of Gina Raimondo to Board of Directors

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced the nomination for election to its Board of Directors of Secretary Gina Raimondo. Raimondo was the 40th Secretary of Commerce, from 2021 to 2025, and Governor of Rhode Island from 2015 to 2021. She entered politics in 2010, when she was elected Treasurer of the State of Rhode Island. Prior to entering politics Secretary Raimondo worked in venture capital. She is also a distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Hamilton (Tony) James, Chairman of the Board, stated: “We are very pleased to nominate Secretary Raimondo for election to our Board. Her vast experience in global business, politics and international security at the highest level will add an important dimension to our current expertise. We look forward to her contributions.”

Costco currently operates 921 warehouses, including 633 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 112 in Canada, 42 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 20 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, three in France, two in Sweden, and one each in Iceland, and New Zealand. We also operate e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

