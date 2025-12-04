SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Bitdeer Technologies Group Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 2, 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Bitdeer Technologies Group (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTDR) between June 6, 2024 and November 10, 2025, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Ismail N. Sakar v. Bitdeer Technologies Group, et al. (Case No. 1:25-cv-10069) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/bitdeer-technologies-group-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Bitdeer’s SEALMINER A4 project. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that the SEAL04 chip projected to have a chip-level energy efficiency of 5 J/TH would be ready for use in the A4 rigs with an expected mass production to begin in the second quarter 2025.

On November 10, 2025 Bitdeer announced its financial results for the third quarter 2025, revealing that the Company’s net loss widened to $266.7 million or $1.28 per share. The Company attributed most of the losses to increased operating expenses related to the “R&D of our ASICs roadmap.”

Following this news, the price of Bitdeer’s stock declined from a closing market price of $17.65 per share on November 10, 2025 to $15.02 per share on November 11, 2025, a decline of more than 14%.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage BTDR shareholders to step forward before the February 2, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in BTDR securities, you have until February 2, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com